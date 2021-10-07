Eric Clapton and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s personal watches are up for grabs

Eric Clapton and Hiroshi Fujiwara have a lot in common. They’re both outrageously famous for being mythical heroes in their fields – Clapton for his godlike guitar skills and Fujiwara for being the godfather of streetwear – and they both have excellent taste in watches. So excellent in fact, that a number of those pieces have become highlights at Sotheby’s Hong Kong’s upcoming Important Watches Autumn sale on Oct 13.

As a multidisciplinary artist and designer, Fujiwara has collaborated with the biggest names across various industries, from Louis Vuitton and Nike to Starbucks and Pokemon. It is fitting then, that the watches he’s putting up for auction are the result of collaborations, too.