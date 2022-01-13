Luxury fashion must stop producing leather goods to be truly ethical

Yet the ban does not extend to precious skins such as crocodile and python nor to lamb fur (shearling) or, perhaps most importantly, to leather – and its impact on the group’s Environmental Profit & Loss statement will be negligible.

Renouncing fur is the right thing to do. Animals should not have to live in cages and be slaughtered so that rich people can have new fur coats. The same goes for the reptiles who are farmed or captured so that their skins can be made into handbags and belts.

But where does this leave leather? If Kering truly wants to reduce its environmental footprint, cutting back on this mainstay of the industry would be the place to start. By the company’s own estimates, leather scoops up more of its resources than all of the other materials combined.

But it is also the single most important driver of revenue and profits for the company, and the soft luxury goods sector at large. It is responsible for about half of sales at Kering, Hermes and Prada. Bio-based alternatives are limited, and unlike precious skins and most kinds of fur, leather is generally agreed to be a byproduct of the meat and dairy industries.