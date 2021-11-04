Mediacorp, PropertyGuru launch Singapore’s largest luxury virtual real estate event on CNA Luxury

There will also be a virtual lounge, where attendees can network and engage in various topics, including strategies for high-end property financing, the luxury property outlook and market dynamics, the long-term value of sustainable homes, as well as fine furnishing advice for one’s dream abode.

Exceptional Homes marks the first partnership between Mediacorp and PropertyGuru.

“Mediacorp is pleased to mark our first foray into the luxury real estate market with PropertyGuru, as we build on our proven track record in offering innovative content solutions to meet evolving consumer demands. By leveraging the strength of CNA Luxury’s content as well as the wide reach of our omnichannel network, Mediacorp will raise public awareness of the event and offer our partner unprecedented access to a broad base of aspiring and prospective high-net-worth property buyers.

"We look forward to working with PropertyGuru to empower consumers to make informed decisions on their luxury property investments, while driving digitalisation in the real estate ecosystem as a whole,” said Parminder Singh, chief commercial and digital officer of Mediacorp.

"We are excited to bring together Exceptional Homes, a bespoke luxury virtual property event for Singapore home buyers in partnership with Mediacorp,” said Jeremy Williams, Chief Business Officer of PropertyGuru Group.

“With PropertyGuru’s digital expertise having curated immersive virtual property shows since last year and property market insights combined with Mediacorp’s extensive media network, Exceptional Homes will serve as a platform to help consumers make informed, smarter decisions. We have observed an accelerated demand for the luxury home segment, and this event is well-timed to provide property seekers with one place to find all answers for their luxury home search," Williams added.

To sign up for the Exceptional Homes virtual event, visit cna.asia/exceptionalhomes