Singapore property market: 5 webinars to attend this weekend for expert insights
Exceptional Homes, a virtual real estate event, presented by Mediacorp and PropertyGuru, kicks off on Nov 20. Glean insights and deepen your understanding of the property market in Singapore with these upcoming webinars.
Navigating the property market in Singapore can seem like an arduous task. There are trends to keep up with, new developments to evaluate, investment strategies to consider and more.
With demand for luxury home ownership rising in the country, Mediacorp and PropertyGuru have partnered to host Exceptional Homes – Singapore’s largest luxury virtual real estate event.
The event kicks off on Nov 20 with a series of insightful webinars that will help consumers make informed, smarter decisions. Hosted by seasoned luxury property experts, these sessions will delve deep into the latest in luxury real estate.
Here are five upcoming webinars and fireside chats to look out for.
LUXURY PROPERTIES: NAVIGATING THE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE DURING A PANDEMIC
Speaker: Dr Patrick Liew, executive chairman, GEX Ventures
Date & Time: Nov 20, 10.45am – 11.30am
Despite an economic downturn spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore’s luxury property market witnessed a massive boost in sales this year. What is driving this demand and who are buying these homes? What are some factors to consider before jumping into the market?
Hear from award-winning entrepreneur, humanitarian and philanthropist Dr Patrick Liew, executive chairman of GEX Ventures. Dr Liew has also won international business awards including the Global Leader Award, Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award, and the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Social Contribution.
MODERN BESPOKE HOMES: DESIGNING FOR THE INTERNATIONAL ELITE
Speakers: Wenhui Lim, director, Spark Architects & Greg Shand, founder, Robert Greg Shand Architects
Date & Time: Nov 20, 2pm – 2.45pm
A home is a significant investment, and the design of a property is just as important to its value. In this fireside chat, glean insights into the architectural and design aspects of a luxury home. How have design trends changed over the years? What does it mean to design for the international elite?
Speakers include Wen Hui Lim, director of Spark Architects. Some of Lim’s most significant projects include the Fai-Fah youth centre in Bangkok, shopping and entertainment district Starhill Gallery in Kuala Lumpur and CapitaLand’s Raffles City Ningbo in China.
Also hear from Greg Shand, founder of Robert Greg Shand Architects. With over 20 years of experience working in Japan and Southeast Asia, Shand embraces a philosophy that marries a Japanese less-is-more ethos with Western values.
MERGING EASTERN AND WESTERN INFLUENCES IN LUXURY RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS
Speaker: Chris Godfrey, global principal, HBA Residential
Date & Time: Nov 20, 3.30pm – 4.15pm
What defines a luxury home? For more insights into the design process, hear from Chris Godfrey, global principal of HBA Residential, as he shares his experience in producing highly-considered and finely-crafted residences for discerning clients through his philosophy of “luxury thorough design”.
Godfrey is an award-winning Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Chartered Architect. He shares his thoughts on merging Eastern and Western influences in design and how these contrasting elements seamlessly integrate to create exceptional homes.
USING SINGAPORE’S MASTERPLAN FOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN 2022
Speaker: Dr Lee Nai Jia, deputy director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (IREUS), National University of Singapore (NUS)
Date & Time: Nov 21, 10am – 10.45am
What should you look out for in Singapore’s land development plan across the next 10 to 15 years? What are some investment choices you can make from here?
In this fireside chat, Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager of PropertyGuru Singapore speaks to Dr Lee Nai Jia, deputy director of Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (IREUS), National University of Singapore (NUS), on Singapore’s Master Plan 2019. Discover expert insights on the five themes of the master plan.
WHY ZERO CARBON HOMES ARE THE NEW LUXURY?
Speaker: Jason Pomeroy, founding principal, Pomeroy Studio/Pomeroy Academy
Date & Time: Nov 21, 2.45pm – 3.30pm
With sustainability rising to the fore, Singapore is seeing an increasing trend towards zero carbon homes. But what are zero carbon homes? What does a sustainable luxury home entail? Does sustainability mean more costly design?
This session features speaker Jason Pomeroy, founding principal of Pomeroy Studio and Pomeroy Academy. Pomeroy is an award-winning architect, academic, author and TV presenter, regarded as one of the world’s thought leaders in sustainable design.
