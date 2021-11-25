Want insights into Singapore property investment this weekend? Here's how
Keeping up with the Singapore property market? Exceptional Homes, a virtual real estate event presented by Mediacorp and PropertyGuru, continues for its second weekend from Nov 27. Here are five webinars and panel discussions not to be missed.
Keen to invest in property outside of Singapore? What makes timeless luxury interiors? How do you start curating art for your home?
If these questions have popped to mind, here’s an opportunity for you to learn from the experts. Exceptional Homes, a virtual real estate event presented by Mediacorp and PropertyGuru, continues from Nov 27.
We round up five webinars and panel discussions to attend this weekend.
LUXURY INVESTMENTS OUTSIDE OF SINGAPORE: TAX, BENEFITS AND OTHER IMPLICATIONS
Speakers: Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner, HLB Thailand; Raymond Kong, partner, Foo Kon Tan LLP; Josh Chye, partner, HLB Mann Judd; Matthew Ang, senior executive director, HLB Ler Lum Chew
Date & Time: Nov 27, 10am – 10.45am
You may be considering purchasing a residential home abroad for investment purposes. Where do you start and what should you take into consideration? Hear from the regional team of advisory and accounting firm, HLB Global Advisory.
Speakers include Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner of HLB Thailand and a member of HLB International’s Real Estate Group. Ashburn has more than 20 years' experience advising international clients on real estate investment in Thailand.
Representing Australia is Josh Chye, Partner at HLB Mann Judd. With over 16 years of experience, Chye is also a board member and treasurer of the Property Funds Association of Australia and board member and vice treasurer of the Australia Malaysia Business Council (Victoria Chapter).
Hear also from Matthew Ang, senior executive director – Legal and Restructuring at HLB Ler Lum Chew representing Malaysia. Ang is also a member of INSOL International (an International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals) and Malaysian Corporate Counsel Association and is an associate member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia.
The final panelist is Raymond Kong, partner, Foo Kon Tan LLP, from Singapore. With more than 20 years of audit experience, Kong specialises in the audit of statutory boards, manufacturing, shipping, logistics, property development, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, investment holding and trading industries.
SINGAPORE AND ITS RISING TREND OF FAMILY OFFICES – A SWEET SPOT FOR UHNWIS
Speakers: Desmond Teo, EY Asia-Pacific Family Enterprise Leader and ASEAN EY Private Tax Leader; Cedric Tan, director, Tax Services at EY Corporate Advisors Pte Ltd
Date & Time: Nov 27, 2pm – 2.45pm
In recent years, more and more family offices have been set up in Singapore. What is driving this trend and what are the opportunities?
Gain insights from Desmond Teo, EY Asia-Pacific family enterprise leader and ASEAN EY private tax leader, and Cedric Tan, director, Tax Services at EY Corporate Advisors Pte Ltd.
Teo is one of the pioneering tax advisors for funds and family offices in Singapore, with an extensive experience helping clients with end-to-end solutions for their business structures and operations.
Meanwhile, Tan has over 15 years of experience as a tax consultant, providing tax compliance, controversy and advisory services to a wide spectrum of clients in varied industries including resources, shipping, property, electronics and technologies.
HOW TO CRAFT TIMELESS LUXURY INTERIORS THAT CREATE A MINDFUL EXPERIENCE AND EMOTIONAL IMPACT
Speakers: Gracinha Viterbo, project & creative director, Viterbo Interior Design; Miguel Stucky, managing partner, Viterbo Interior Design
Date & Time: Nov 27, 5pm – 5.30pm
A home should be a place where you feel the most comfortable and at ease. How do you craft timeless, luxurious interiors befitting of a relaxing sanctuary?
Tune in to this session helmed by Grancinha Viterbo and Miguel Stucky, the husband and wife duo behind Viterbo Interior Design. Viterbo has been the creative ambassador for the brand’s global expansion, leading international projects that include five-star hotels, as well as boutique properties, which have earned her a host of illustrious distinctions and awards worldwide.
Stucky is responsible for crafting the business side of the firm to be ultimately responsive and as creative as the designs the business produces. The pair will also be hosting a live Q&A session for any design-related queries.
THE ART OF COLLECTING: HOW, WHERE AND WHY TO START LOOKING AT ART FOR YOUR SPACES
Speaker: Kim Tay, gallery director, The Artling
Date & Time: Nov 28, 10.15am – 10.45am
Looking for art to spruce up your home? Where and how do you start? Pick up tips from Kim Tay, gallery director of The Artling. Find out how to kickstart your art collecting journey or expand your growing collection.
Tay manages The Artling’s online platform, where she oversees an online inventory of close to S$320 million. She also leads the company’s various consultancy projects across the globe, sourcing and commissioning artworks for clients such as the Google offices in Singapore and the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Maldives.
HOW IS TOKENISATION SHAPING UP PROPERTY INVESTMENT?
Speaker: Oliver Siah, co-founder and CEO, Fraxtor
Date: Nov 28, 2pm – 2.45pm
You’ve heard about tokenisation, but what exactly is it and how will it change the way we invest in real estate?
This session by Oliver Siah, co-founder and CEO of Fraxtor, will cover the technology behind real estate tokenisation and how it will impact investment strategies. With more than ten years of experience in the real estate industry, Siah manages investments in commercial and industrial properties and residential real estate development in Singapore. Oliver is the regional chair of the Foundation of International Blockchain Real Estate Expertise in Singapore and a member of the Singapore Institute of Directors and the Institute of Engineers Singapore.