Want insights into Singapore property investment this weekend? Here's how

If these questions have popped to mind, here’s an opportunity for you to learn from the experts. Exceptional Homes, a virtual real estate event presented by Mediacorp and PropertyGuru, continues from Nov 27.

We round up five webinars and panel discussions to attend this weekend.

LUXURY INVESTMENTS OUTSIDE OF SINGAPORE: TAX, BENEFITS AND OTHER IMPLICATIONS

Speakers: Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner, HLB Thailand; Raymond Kong, partner, Foo Kon Tan LLP; Josh Chye, partner, HLB Mann Judd; Matthew Ang, senior executive director, HLB Ler Lum Chew

Date & Time: Nov 27, 10am – 10.45am

You may be considering purchasing a residential home abroad for investment purposes. Where do you start and what should you take into consideration? Hear from the regional team of advisory and accounting firm, HLB Global Advisory.

Speakers include Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner of HLB Thailand and a member of HLB International’s Real Estate Group. Ashburn has more than 20 years' experience advising international clients on real estate investment in Thailand.

Representing Australia is Josh Chye, Partner at HLB Mann Judd. With over 16 years of experience, Chye is also a board member and treasurer of the Property Funds Association of Australia and board member and vice treasurer of the Australia Malaysia Business Council (Victoria Chapter).

Hear also from Matthew Ang, senior executive director – Legal and Restructuring at HLB Ler Lum Chew representing Malaysia. Ang is also a member of INSOL International (an International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals) and Malaysian Corporate Counsel Association and is an associate member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia.

The final panelist is Raymond Kong, partner, Foo Kon Tan LLP, from Singapore. With more than 20 years of audit experience, Kong specialises in the audit of statutory boards, manufacturing, shipping, logistics, property development, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, investment holding and trading industries.