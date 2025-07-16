One of its kind: Exclusive BMW i7 Singapore Icon pays tribute to the nation's 60th birthday
A one-off electric BMW sedan has been commissioned to honour Singapore’s diamond jubilee.
A one-of-a-kind BMW i7 electric luxury sedan has been unveiled in Singapore, created as a tribute to the country’s 60th anniversary and BMW Asia’s four decades of presence in the region.
The bespoke model, named BMW i7 Singapore Icons, was revealed by BMW Asia on Jul 15. It is the only unit produced and will not be replicated, making it the rarest BMW i7 in the country.
“Planning for this masterpiece began 18 months ago and was a labour of love,” said Lars Nielsen, managing director, BMW Group Asia. “It is a celebration of icons and was created to be one itself.”
He continued: “This exceptional vehicle celebrates a nation whose journey to excellence is built on decades of strong leadership, innovation and ambition, in the same way that BMW has advanced over the last 40 years in Singapore.”
Every detail in the car’s design was selected to represent milestones in Singapore’s national journey and BMW Asia's 40th anniversary.
This includes a custom Madeira Red paint from Rolls-Royce that gives the car a rich, dark cherry finish. It is the first and only car in Singapore to feature this colour, with no further models planned in the same hue.
A specially designed insignia bearing the “Singapore Icons” logo has been laser-etched into the Hofmeister kink − a signature element in BMW’s design language − and the 21-inch, 20-spoke wheels are produced exclusively by BMW Individual.
Inside, the sedan features Merino leather upholstery in Smoke White, contrasted by Alaska Grey embroidery and custom stitching of the Singapore Icons logo across all four headrests.
The centrepiece of the interior is a dashboard inlay showcasing seven Singaporean landmarks – Singapore Changi Control Tower, Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion, Gardens by the Bay Supertree Grove, Anderson Bridge, the ArtScience Museum, and the Singapore Flyer − laser-cut into a single 25.7cm-wide piece of metal, and integrated seamlessly into fine oak-grey wood.
The BMW i7 Singapore Icons has been purchased by Choo Wai Luen, whose family business, Kwong Cheong Thye Pte Ltd, marks its 133rd anniversary this year. Choo acquired the vehicle through Eurokars Group.
BMW Asia highlighted that this “one-of-one” model symbolises the aspirations of both Singapore and BMW Asia − and marks a rare moment where a car becomes a national tribute.