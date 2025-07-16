One of its kind: Exclusive BMW i7 Singapore Icon pays tribute to the nation's 60th birthday

A one-of-a-kind BMW i7 electric luxury sedan has been unveiled in Singapore, created as a tribute to the country’s 60th anniversary and BMW Asia’s four decades of presence in the region.

The bespoke model, named BMW i7 Singapore Icons, was revealed by BMW Asia on Jul 15. It is the only unit produced and will not be replicated, making it the rarest BMW i7 in the country.

“Planning for this masterpiece began 18 months ago and was a labour of love,” said Lars Nielsen, managing director, BMW Group Asia. “It is a celebration of icons and was created to be one itself.”

He continued: “This exceptional vehicle celebrates a nation whose journey to excellence is built on decades of strong leadership, innovation and ambition, in the same way that BMW has advanced over the last 40 years in Singapore.”