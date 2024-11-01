The fall/winter 2024 trends to know (and shop) right now

The fall 2024 fashion landscape has emerged with vibrant trends that are both nostalgic (there are vintage references to many of the looks) and forward-looking, with sculptural silhouettes and cuts that recall the modern art movement. We look at fashion disruptors like Miuccia Prada and creative director of Bottege Veneta Matthieu Blazy, who are leading the charge in fall 2024 fashion, among others, who are offering an exciting education in the mix of textures, colours, and genres. Their collections showcase the evolving direction of womenswear, and as we study these trends, consider how you can incorporate elements from these designs into your closet for a seasonal wardrobe reset.

From bold colours to nostalgic silhouettes, this season is all about energising your personal style, as well as moving your dusty wardrobe out of your comfort zone. Whether you’re shopping for total looks or updating your existing clothes, these trends will keep you optimistic and confident as the year wraps up.