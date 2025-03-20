Let it drape: Good riddance to skinny menswear

It’s a Venn diagram where the circles don’t touch. The clothes that I read about in reports of menswear shows and the ones that I see men wearing on the streets of New York City are inhabitants of two planets, light years apart, with only the faintest radio waves reaching one from the other.

Of course, one might see a pair of otherworldly Rick Owens boots stomp past on Mercer Street, or catch sight of a thousand-dollar faux-nostalgic Bode cardigan at a gallery show. But the youngish owners of these items are, almost certainly, fashion industry, or fashion industry-adjacent, people. They don’t count. They have to wear this stuff, in the way priests are stuck with clerical collars, or generals with epaulettes.

I’m talking about sartorial civilians, who get dressed to sell software, teach school, visit their mothers or write columns. Even those of us who care about clothes will not be wearing anything like, say, the thigh-length black leather boots that featured in the Saint Laurent men’s autumn/winter collection. This is not in the least a criticism of haute menswear — just an observation about its relationship to the culture at large.