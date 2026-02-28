How a pre-built home became a calm, connected family retreat

Young families who have upgraded from a single-level apartment to a multi-storey house will identify with the happy conundrums faced by the owner of this residence. Married with twin girls in preschool, he was keen to maintain a strong sense of connection with his loved ones. At the same time, he wanted everyone to enjoy the expanded space they now had across the semi-detached home.

Complicating matters was his decision to buy a pre-built house directly from the developer. While he was fairly comfortable with its architecture and layout, it was not fully customised to suit their present and future lifestyle. It was therefore important for him to work with a good interior designer to bridge the gap – and he found one in Gwen Tan of Studio iF.

A trained architect, Tan layered upon the existing bones of the house to create a family-oriented haven that the residents could grow with, while using the 3.5-fold increase in floor area efficiently. This led her to name it The Together House.