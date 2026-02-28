How a pre-built home became a calm, connected family retreat
Bought pre-built, the house had a workable layout – but it was not tailored to life with young children. The redesign keeps the family home feeling connected across levels, while carving out quiet pockets to retreat and host.
Young families who have upgraded from a single-level apartment to a multi-storey house will identify with the happy conundrums faced by the owner of this residence. Married with twin girls in preschool, he was keen to maintain a strong sense of connection with his loved ones. At the same time, he wanted everyone to enjoy the expanded space they now had across the semi-detached home.
Complicating matters was his decision to buy a pre-built house directly from the developer. While he was fairly comfortable with its architecture and layout, it was not fully customised to suit their present and future lifestyle. It was therefore important for him to work with a good interior designer to bridge the gap – and he found one in Gwen Tan of Studio iF.
A trained architect, Tan layered upon the existing bones of the house to create a family-oriented haven that the residents could grow with, while using the 3.5-fold increase in floor area efficiently. This led her to name it The Together House.
“The client consulted with us before he bought the house,” shared Tan. “He knew the developer was flexible and open to bringing us in to make changes early in the process.” The result was a series of plan interventions in the dry kitchen, mezzanine and attic. Other priorities included maintaining a continuous connection to nature, using entertainment-friendly furniture and carving out pockets of personal space. All these elements are united by a soft, neutral palette for a calm, spacious feel.
Through countless conversations, Tan learned that the client aspired to invite friends and family over more often. In response, she redesigned the dry kitchen to make it more conducive to hosting. For instance, the island was enlarged and wrapped in Caesarstone cladding. While it initially had an exposed air-conditioning unit blowing directly onto it, she decided to conceal the unit within a top-hung cabinet.
Conscious that the draft would cause any pendant light above the island to sway, she sourced a heavier design. Eventually, they settled on a 34.5kg piece from Flos – the Luce Orizzontale S2 by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec. Not only does it offer different modes, changeable by tapping its sides, but she also appreciates it for its craftsmanship, “At this close a range, you can appreciate how thick the handmade glass is. There is a lot of texture within it and it is really beautiful.”
Immediately before the dry kitchen is a padded bench installed under the staircase. Tan deliberately planned it as a spot for guests to place their (expensive) bags. It doubles as storage, too. “This space is always very tricky and owners tend not to know what to do with it. We arrived at this solution after thinking about their lifestyle and what would work there,” she explained.
On the mezzanine, inserted between the first and second floors, is a soundproofed entertainment room that doubles as a man cave. Beside it was an outdoor family area that Tan partially enclosed to create a study. The remaining area is occupied by a picnic-style table and benches with views into a courtyard planted with a pair of Ficus altissima trees. “Overlooking the pool and greenery, it provides meditative calm and is a great space for a break. There is also a clear line of sight to watch over the children in the pool,” described Tan.
The most significant change is in the attic, where the master suite is located. Originally made up of two bedrooms, Tan reconfigured the space so that the front half now comprises a bedroom, lounge and study. The bathroom was shifted to the rear, beside a walk-in wardrobe.
In the bedroom, the preference for lighter tones translated into a palette of taupe, gold and grey, balanced by black and brown accents borrowed from the lower floors. “We found that the introduction of darker and more neutral hues helped facilitate this transition to a more serene atmosphere, especially as they relaxed to tunes on their record player,” said Tan. The Bubble Rock Sofa from Living Divani and the Yume Bed from Poliform both make ideal spots to lounge on.
But it is the expansive bathroom that steals the show. Occupying half the width of the house, it is anchored by an island sink as the centrepiece, with his-and-her basins set beneath a pair of tall mirrors suspended from the ceiling. The front is fluted, while the back faces a standalone tub.
Beside that is an alcove concept by Tan. A tinted mirror clads the wall, alongside open shelves and aluminium hanging bars for clothes that the owners can air and wear again. “We spent a lot of time looking at the finishings. We inserted details to make sure they get the functional elements to enjoy with the space as well.”
The rationale for using a mirror is that, opposite, a bank of windows looks out to a landscaped roof terrace. When the blinds are raised, the greenery is reflected within.
This connection to nature is pervasive elsewhere in The Together House. Tan shared that the views are orchestrated so residents experience “a journey” of framed greenery as they move through the home, “Wherever we could, we created landscaping for them. Whether they are moving up the stairs or turning the corner, they can always see planting.”
Other desirable views are of the furniture Tan curated to encourage connection and conversation. Highlights include the Absolu Sofa from EDRA in the living room, selected for cushions that tilt in any direction, independent of each other. The terracotta-coloured Caratos Highback Swivel Armchair from B&B Italia is an accent piece in the same space.
Although the living room has a double-height ceiling, Tan decided not to include a chandelier there, “We usually calibrate the lighting as an overall experience. It takes control or restraint to not fill up spaces.” Envisioning this first part of the house as a “palate cleanser”, she opted instead to let the dry kitchen and dining room take centre stage.
There, the bar stools and chairs were sourced from Pedrali, while the dining table – the Allure O’ – is from B&B Italia. Above it is a pendant light composition from Bocci’s 76 Series. Because of the low ceiling, Tan deliberately chose a glass design so that, when turned off, it blends into the surroundings. At night, its handmade nature becomes most apparent and, given its organic form, complete with protruding copper wires, no two views are the same.
“There's a lot of consideration when we select pieces. It is not just about whether they are aesthetically pleasing. They have to be ergonomic too and, sometimes, their maintenance and ease of modularity to work within different settings is important,” she explained.
The liberal use of branded furniture belies the fact that two little girls live there – though the owner is well aware they are growing up fast. For now, they have their own hideaway on the second floor, each with a bed and a playroom. The former is a picture of girly perfection, with pink botanical-themed wallpaper punctuated by a pair of spherical wall lights.
Tan said that they are “at the age where they want to be a princess”, but she knows it is a phase that will not last forever. She therefore decided to dial down the theme and insert small, fun details that allude to it. For instance, the fabric headboard is shaped like a castle wall, and the false ceiling has soft curves in place of big arches. In time, when each girl needs her own room, the playroom can be converted into a bedroom.
For Tan, every customisation and detail leads back to the client’s brief: to create a place where his daughters can grow, even as he and his wife inch toward retirement, while enjoying the everyday rituals in between. She said, “Ultimately, the house is meant to be a gift for himself and his family.”