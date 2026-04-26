A family home redesigned for flow, storage and everyday comfort

“We’re not just creating beautiful spaces; we’re shaping how our clients live and resolving the everyday challenges within a space,” she explained. “If a design doesn’t support their daily habits, it can become a source of frustration, and ultimately affect their sense of ease at home.”

With the layout resolved, Goh turned to the finer details, an area she is clearly passionate about. Working with a palette of taupe, beige and matt bronze, she selected furniture to complement pieces of her own design.

This is most evident in the communal area on the first floor. The curved edges of the Connery sofa from Minotti and the Atollo coffee table from Casamilano echo the rounded corners of the recessed ceiling above. Overhead, a pendant light from Giopato & Coombes’ Maehwa collection, inspired by plum blossom buds from a park in Seoul, adds to the softness of the space.

Meals are taken at the Mizar dining table from Giorgetti, paired with Archibald chairs from Poltrona Frau. This area flows into the dry kitchen, where an island from Arclinea anchors the space. Its oak-coloured veneer is echoed in the floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinets lining the wall, complementing the Calacatta marble countertop.

At the opposite end of the space where the junior suite once stood, Goh devised a way to draw daylight into the bedroom. A cut-out in the new dividing wall is fitted with switchable glass that turns translucent at the press of a button. Blackout sliding screens can be drawn when complete privacy is needed.

Although it is a rarely used guest bedroom, Goh paid close attention to the detailing. Each of its four corners features a sweeping floor-to-ceiling curve finished in textured travertine plaster, which adds texture without overwhelming the space. The bedside tables and integrated lamps were designed by her as a seamless extension of the bed.