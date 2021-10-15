From Tiffany Blue to Hermes Orange: The stories behind fashion’s iconic colours

Over the decades, many of the world’s greatest luxury brands have each embraced a particular shade as a signature colour code. This hue is not only recurrently expressed through their products, but more importantly, all through their communication.

Just think of Tiffany & Co’s signature hue, so identifiable that it is simply referred to as Tiffany Blue, and which is extensively used in all its packaging.

The American-born brand, which was acquired by LVMH for US$15.8 billion (S$21.3 billion) in January this year, isn’t alone in claiming ownership of a single colour. The blood red soles on Christian Louboutin’s high heels and Hermes’s warm citrus orange boxes are both also easily recognisable and similarly trademarked.