Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Yohji Yamamoto: Why these fashion icons are still relevant

True fashion icons in an era of shallow influencers and disposable talent, Giorgio Armani at 90, Ralph Lauren at 85, and Yohji Yamamoto at 81 have beaten all the odds in the fashion race to show stellar creations in their latest collections – and in decades of shows. They are the long-distance champs in a world of sprinters and leapers. For fashion is not known to be an endurance race, it favours the mercurial upstart and energetic disruptions rather than grace, beauty and consideration – you need look no further than to compare Alessandro Michele’s clickbait vision for Valentino, in contrast to founder Valentino Garavani’s (age 92) vision of dainty, noble femininity for the Roman house.

The fashion game, often celebrated for its creativity and inclusivity, is often obsessed with youth, equating its loucheness with desirability and modernity. This significantly impacts more experienced designers, perpetuating a narrow definition of desirability that sidelines the older demographics. Brands unapologetically focus on marketing products to Gen Z, and now Gen Alpha, assuming that older creators are less clued-in or influential on what consumers want.

Of course, the very nature of fashion is about the creation of the very next thing, the zeitgeisty, the ever-changing new, and the always fresh, and that can seem challenging for those creators outside the youth bracket. Fashion houses are hiring them younger with every round of the fashion carousel: At age 24, Charles de Vilmorin joined the couture house of Rochas as its creative director in 2023; last year, Sean McGirr became the creative director of Alexander McQueen at age 36. The creative directors at the white-hot peaks of their careers are just 40 – Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, and Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. The pressure is certainly on for the older creators, some who may feel irrelevant, or pressured to alter their design ethos to fit some unattainable, crowd-sourced ideal. Some have simply been eased into premature retirement – the talented Pierpaolo Piccioli, for example, left Valentino age 56 in 2024.