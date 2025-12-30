Fashion’s big swings, soft power and fuzzy toys: 2025 in review

Matthieu Blazy’s move from Bottega Veneta to Chanel was perhaps the most seismic shift, while Jonathan Anderson’s departure from Loewe for Dior, Demna’s controversial shift from Balenciaga to Gucci, and Grace Wales Bonner taking the helm at Hermes’ menswear turned “who’s in, who’s out” into fashion’s favourite parlour game.

By year’s end, the question wasn’t just creative direction but stability. When Dario Vitale exited Versace after just one collection, the message was clear: job security in luxury fashion has become as elusive as a Himalaya Birkin.