The moments that defined fashion in 2024 – from Blackpink’s Lisa to Moo Deng

Creative director upheavals have roiled fashion in 2024 with many big designers exiting heritage houses, a symptom of an industry in flux. The designer musical chairs this year is not for the faint of heart.

Blazy’s vacancy at Bottega Veneta was swiftly filled by British Louise Trotter, who was creative director at Carven prior to this appointment. Tom Ford now has Haider Ackermann at its creative helm following the ouster of Peter Hawkings, who was its creative director for less than a year. Sarah Burton was named creative director of Givenchy, in September, having left Alexander McQueen last year. Major vacancies still need filling after exits from the likes of Hedi Slimane at Celine, Kim Jones from Fendi, and Filippo Grazioli from Missoni. Peter Do parted ways with Helmut Lang in November, making hardly a dent at the iconic 1990s label. After a much-lauded 25-year run, Pierpaolo Piccioli exited Valentino in March, a vacancy quickly filled by Alessandro Michele, formerly at Gucci. Michele has just unveiled his first runway for Valentino – with no surprises – a reprisal of his madcap maximalist styling from Gucci. Lastly, the iconic Dries Van Noten showed his last collection in June, after four decades in fashion — a glorious, cerebral, and refined creative vision that will be sorely missed. Irreplaceable, Van Noten has simply retired in one of the most graceful ways possible in fashion today: no hoopla, no speculation, zero histrionics. A gentle bow, and there we go.