Why Ferrari thinks the Amalfi Spider can work in Southeast Asia

Ferrari ownership in Southeast Asia has long been read through speed: Track pedigree, engine note, the theatre of arrival. But that vocabulary is shifting as a younger, more style-conscious clientele looks for cars that deliver the drama of Maranello alongside the refinement needed for daily life.

Ferrari has placed Southeast Asia and India under a newly structured regional territory, giving some of the world's most dynamic luxury markets closer strategic focus. The logic is straightforward: High-net-worth buyers here may be fluent in global luxury, but they are also pragmatic about traffic, heat, taxes and daily usability.

Singapore and Malaysia remain complex markets because of ownership costs, said Charles-Antoine Geneste, Ferrari’s head of Southeast Asia, while Thailand continues to show an appetite for innovation through its local representation. Demand for luxury performance cars remains resilient across the region, he added. The challenge now is to make Ferrari feel relevant beyond the weekend drive.

That ambition sits within what Geneste calls the marque’s “two souls” philosophy: Performance on one side, the pleasure of living with the car on the other. In Southeast Asia, where weather, density and lifestyle patterns complicate open-top motoring, that balance matters as much as outright theatre.