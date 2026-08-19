Ferrari’s first electric car sells for record US$40 million despite design backlash

Ferrari’s first fully electric car was sold for a record US$40 million, making it the most expensive new car auctioned despite a backlash over its design.

First unveiled in May, Sotheby’s sold the Luce to an unnamed buyer at Monterey Car Week, an annual event in California where rare classic cars and luxury vehicles are showcased, according to the auction house.

The auctioned vehicle was a one-off, produced by Ferrari for its charitable arm. The Luce is designed by former Apple designer Sir Jony Ive, and a standard model is priced from €550,000 (US$744,425; S$951,382).

The Luce’s auction price, which far exceeded presale estimates of US$1.1 million, sets a record for a new car, surpassing the US$26 million paid for a one-off Ferrari Daytona SP3 at last year’s Monterey event.

Ferrari’s first EV remains short of the record for any car sold at auction, which was set instead by a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that sold for €135 million in 2022.