Ferrari Purosangue: The first four-door, four-seater Ferrari with a V12 heart
With its roaring V12, sculpted lines and track-bred technology, the Ferrari Purosangue defies convention — proving that practicality and performance can, in fact, share the same DNA.
Brace yourselves, petrolheads: the Ferrari Purosangue — the “pure blood” — isn't a cautious toe-dip into the murky waters of the SUV segment. No, this is Ferrari making a definitive four-door, four-seat statement, leading with a bellowing, naturally aspirated V12 that kicks out a rapid 725 CV, or 715 HP.
Purists, you can unclench now — this machine is every bit as performance-obsessed as Maranello's finest, thanks to a mid-front engine, a rear gearbox, and a near-perfect 49:51 weight split. Add in a delightful buffet of dynamic trickery — active suspension, independent four-wheel steering, and enough acronyms to fill a glossary — and the Purosangue doesn't just meet expectations, it crushes them.
The Purosangue is a masterclass in contradiction: a departure and a love letter all at once. Ferrari’s essence, reinvented for the school run. The all-new chassis and carbon-fibre roof keep the weight down and the strength up, while that impossibly roomy cabin means you can outrun supercars with the kids in the back. Caveat here: it seats only two in the rear. Zero to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds — grocery shopping will never be the same.
DESIGN AND AUDACITY
Ferrari’s design chief, Flavio Manzoni, didn't just pen a car; he established a new class. Before its reveal, the whispers promised an SUV like the competition, but the Purosangue has proven to be unique — more specialised and distinctly Ferrari. With no template but the unused 1980s Pinin concept, Manzoni designed Ferrari's first four-door, four-seat, four-wheel-drive vehicle, and in my view, it's a brutal beauty. The number of head-turners along my test drive route attest to this fact.
The silhouette is a mix of muscle and grace. The mid-front V12 sits beneath a bonnet that hints at menace, while the split bodywork keeps things lean and mean. The aerobridges and forged wheels aren't mere styling cues; they are engineered for purpose.
THE THEATRICAL ENTRY
The car features striking, modern styling, highlighted by Ferrari's ‘welcome doors’. These electric, rear-hinged doors reveal a panoramic interior, yet the conventional B-pillar ensures structural rigidity. This allows enough space for four full-size adults to sit comfortably, and the rear compartment can swallow a generous 473 litres.
THE DUAL COCKPIT: NO SECOND CLASS
Inside, a lounge-like vibe co-exists with a dual cockpit that finally gives everyone the best seat in the house. The driver cockpit, drawing inspiration from the SF90 Stradale, exemplifies Ferrari's enduring sports car heritage. The steering wheel commands numerous controls, including a hidden engine start button, wiper/light switches, and the manettino (small rotary switch) for adjusting chassis settings. If you’re used to firing up a Ferrari with a push of steering-mounted red button, prepare to relearn old habits. Thumb-operated track-pads manage audio and display functions, reinforcing Ferrari's famous ‘eyes on the road, hands on the wheel’ philosophy.
The front passenger is actively involved through a dedicated 10.2" screen that displays real-time performance data. They get full control over infotainment, and each seat can be personalised, including front side massage chair settings. Additionally, the seats can be reclined independently. Climate control is managed by a central rotary controller that's unobtrusive until tapped, at which point it glides into view. Its action is slickly damped, inviting comparisons with a precision chronograph. The downside? You leave fingerprints on the dials.
AERODYNAMIC WARFARE: THE STANDOUT FEATURE
Aero nerds, rejoice. The Purosangue's shape is the result of wind tunnel warfare: everything is sculpted for low drag, high cooling, and real-world function. A suspended rear spoiler and subtle nolder keep the air in check at the back. Air curtains, louvres, and secret ducts shepherd the wind around those vast wheelarches. An aerobridge up front slashes drag. Crucially, what look like headlights are actually aero ducts, while the slim-line LEDs beneath handle illumination. Even the headlights do double duty as air intakes.
ENGINE AND POWERTRAIN: THOROUGHBRED HEART
The word Purosangue means ‘thoroughbred,’ and its V12 heritage is an unapologetic part of that definition. The F140IA V12 is a proper 65-degree engine, still screaming as only a V12 can, and now tweaked for efficiency and that all-important Ferrari edge. You get 80 per cent of the torque by 2,100 rpm, a peak of 716 Nm at 6,250 rpm, and a full-fat 725 CV at 7,750 rpm. Translation: lots of Gs if you want it.
Lessons pinched from F1 tech sharpen the response, and the 8-speed dual-clutch box is so fast it might as well read your mind. Gear changes are whip-smart, downshifts are buttery, and the whole package is ruthlessly effective.
Early in my test drive, I griped that the accelerator was firmer than opening a new ketchup bottle. My minder, clearly enjoying the moment, shot back, “You're being too gentle”. Challenge accepted — moments later, we were thundering down the expressway in true Ferrari fashion. Lesson learned: the Purosangue demands a heavy foot and a fearless heart.
DYNAMIC MASTERY: THE ENGINEERING OVERKILL
This is where the Purosangue goes full Ferrari. Multimatic's True Active Spool Valve (TASV) suspension brings motorsport-grade control, with electric motors and hydraulic dampers working together like a pit crew. Sensors and Ferrari's own logic keep the car flat in corners and plush over potholes. The semi-virtual wishbone up front makes the steering feel telepathic, and the evolved ABS controller sharpens your braking to a scalpel's edge. The sporty front ventilated 398 mm disc brakes and rear ventilated 380 mm disc brakes certainly help the cause.
A four-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring and E-Diff means the Purosangue sticks to the road like warm toffee, while Side Slip Control 8.0 lets you play the hooligan if you dare. The chassis is constructed of high-strength aluminium, a spaceframe for rigidity, and clever casting. It's stiffer than your morning espresso — 30 per cent more torsional rigidity — yet lighter than its four-seat ancestors. Did I mention it was a breeze navigating Telok Blangah Hill’s curves?
PERSONALISATION PATHWAYS
Ferrari’s clients will always spring for custom finishes, and the marque indulges them completely. If you fancy a roof you can tint, at the flick of a switch, you can pick the electrochromic glass. If you want your massage seats to knead out track-day knots, there are five types, three levels of intensity, and 10 airbags for peace of mind. The Purosangue will even scrub the air with a sensor that filters out particles up to PM2.5.
The Ferrari Purosangue delivers comfort and safety, all without sacrificing an ounce of performance. It stands as a family-friendly daily driver and a genuine V12 muscle-flexer on the highways, holding its own against any rival.