Ferrari Purosangue: The first four-door, four-seater Ferrari with a V12 heart

Brace yourselves, petrolheads: the Ferrari Purosangue — the “pure blood” — isn't a cautious toe-dip into the murky waters of the SUV segment. No, this is Ferrari making a definitive four-door, four-seat statement, leading with a bellowing, naturally aspirated V12 that kicks out a rapid 725 CV, or 715 HP.

Purists, you can unclench now — this machine is every bit as performance-obsessed as Maranello's finest, thanks to a mid-front engine, a rear gearbox, and a near-perfect 49:51 weight split. Add in a delightful buffet of dynamic trickery — active suspension, independent four-wheel steering, and enough acronyms to fill a glossary — and the Purosangue doesn't just meet expectations, it crushes them.

The Purosangue is a masterclass in contradiction: a departure and a love letter all at once. Ferrari’s essence, reinvented for the school run. The all-new chassis and carbon-fibre roof keep the weight down and the strength up, while that impossibly roomy cabin means you can outrun supercars with the kids in the back. Caveat here: it seats only two in the rear. Zero to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds — grocery shopping will never be the same.