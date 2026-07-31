Ferrari says AI boom is driving demand for personalised supercars

Ferrari said it expected to generate more profit than expected this year after customers, including the new AI super-rich, splurged on expensive custom features for their supercars.

The Italian luxury group became the only European carmaker to lift its full-year guidance with its order book covered for the whole of 2027, as it rides a wave of hyper-personalisation.

Chief executive Benedetto Vigna said the new AI wealth was “a good opportunity” for Ferrari, although he added that the company was seeing greater interest “from all the clients, not only from the AI situation, to personalise more and more cars”.

Ferrari said it now expected an adjusted operating profit of at least €2.26 billion (US$2.6 billion; S$3.34 billion) this year rather than €2.22 billion, giving the group an industry-beating margin of at least 29.5 per cent.

The results help settle nerves among investors about whether Ferrari would be able to maintain its ultra-high profit levels as the industry shifts to electric vehicles.