From Cartier to Van Cleef & Arpels: The fine jewellery collections to know in 2026

Bees and serpents, butterflies and pearls, cables and honeycomb, interlocking gold – the language of fine jewellery this season is rich, varied and deliberately personal. The latest launches from Cartier, Bvlgari, Boucheron, Van Cleef & Arpels and others span sculptural yellow gold, vivid hard stones, nature-inspired charm and architectural rigour, yet they share a common ambition. Luxury today is less about the singular statement-making object and more about jewels that integrate into life: pieces that stack and layer, move with the body and shift effortlessly from day to evening. These collections suggest that desirability is no longer defined by preciousness alone, but by how naturally a piece becomes your own.

CARTIER

The French maison expands its Clash de Cartier line with pieces that sharpen the collection’s signature tension between rigour and sensuality. The new additions include the line’s first fully flexible yellow gold necklaces and bracelets, translating its familiar studs and beads into articulated jewels that move with the body. That sense of movement is central: each piece is assembled from hundreds of components, combining traditional lost-wax casting with high-precision machining, so the jewels feel substantial yet supple when worn.