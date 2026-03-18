From Cartier to Van Cleef & Arpels: The fine jewellery collections to know in 2026
From sculptural gold and hard stones to nature-inspired motifs and reworked house signatures, the latest fine jewellery launches from Cartier, Bvlgari, Boucheron, Van Cleef & Arpels and others define a season of character, colour and everyday luxury.
Bees and serpents, butterflies and pearls, cables and honeycomb, interlocking gold – the language of fine jewellery this season is rich, varied and deliberately personal. The latest launches from Cartier, Bvlgari, Boucheron, Van Cleef & Arpels and others span sculptural yellow gold, vivid hard stones, nature-inspired charm and architectural rigour, yet they share a common ambition. Luxury today is less about the singular statement-making object and more about jewels that integrate into life: pieces that stack and layer, move with the body and shift effortlessly from day to evening. These collections suggest that desirability is no longer defined by preciousness alone, but by how naturally a piece becomes your own.
CARTIER
The French maison expands its Clash de Cartier line with pieces that sharpen the collection’s signature tension between rigour and sensuality. The new additions include the line’s first fully flexible yellow gold necklaces and bracelets, translating its familiar studs and beads into articulated jewels that move with the body. That sense of movement is central: each piece is assembled from hundreds of components, combining traditional lost-wax casting with high-precision machining, so the jewels feel substantial yet supple when worn.
The expansion also brings new colour and volume to the collection through rose gold designs set with onyx, green-dyed agate, red-dyed agate and pink chalcedony. These hard-stone beads, secured with great precision, accentuate the graphic, almost architectural quality that has long defined Clash de Cartier. Particularly striking are the extra-large yellow gold designs with onyx studs, seen in a flexible bracelet, necklace and three-finger ring. In keeping with the maison’s tradition of versatile jewellery, the rose and white gold earrings feature two flexible lines that can be worn at the front and back of the ear, or at the front alone.
CHAUMET
A house signature for 15 years, Bee de Chaumet takes its bee and honeycomb motifs in a bolder, more contemporary direction this year. Standout pieces include four rose gold statement designs inspired by the beehive’s organic geometry, combining mirror-polished gold with pave and bezel-set diamonds. Among them are a dramatic four-finger ring, an elongated earring that traces the curve of the ear, a versatile honeycomb earring and an openwork ring dotted with diamonds.
The house further expands the line with more figurative bee designs, including yellow gold pendants set with diamonds and white gold versions set with diamonds and sapphires in Chaumet’s signature blue. A toi et moi ring featuring two bees, along with matching stud earrings, continues this asymmetrical two-tone approach. The classics have also been refreshed: Domed rings return in white, rose and yellow gold, while the bangle is now offered in mirror-polished platinum, alongside new ear cuffs and articulated drop earrings.
BOUCHERON
The French jeweller continues to refresh one of its most recognisable signatures with Quatre XS, a more compact interpretation of the graphic multi-band icon. First conceived from archival motifs, Quatre brings together four distinct codes that speak to Boucheron’s heritage: Clou de Paris for its Parisian roots, Grosgrain for its couture beginnings, Double Godron for enduring union, and a line of diamonds for timeless brilliance. Individually crafted and then assembled, these motifs create the strong, sculptural look that has made Quatre one of Boucheron’s defining modern collections.
The new Quatre XS pieces reinterpret those signature elements in a slimmer form. Available in the Black Edition and Classique Edition, they are more delicate than the existing small version yet lose none of the collection’s visual impact. Designed for layering, stacking and mixing, Quatre XS will appeal to those who want fine jewellery that is expressive, versatile and effortlessly modern.
FRED
The Force 10 collection turns 60 this year, and the French maison is marking the milestone with new yellow gold additions to its Force 10 Rise line. First introduced in 2025, the line reinterprets Force 10’s signature cable-and-buckle motif through a more graphic lens, pairing the sinuous cable with a diamond-pave buckle accented by a row of diamonds. The new pieces give the collection a sunnier, more assertive presence while retaining its sleek, contemporary feel.
This new yellow gold chapter comprises five pieces: a ring, an adjustable necklace, two pairs of earrings – half-moon hoops and classic hoops – and a versatile ear cuff. All are designed to be mixed, matched and stacked with the collection’s existing pink and white gold versions, encouraging a personal, layered approach.
VAN CLEEF & ARPELS
Van Cleef & Arpels returns to one of its most lyrical themes with new additions to its Lucky Spring collection, launched in 2021 as a celebration of renewal and nature’s awakening. This year, the maison introduces a butterfly motif into the line’s existing world of ladybugs, plum blossoms, lily-of-the-valley buds and foliage – drawing on a symbol that has been part of its design repertoire since 1906. Rendered in yellow gold with lapis lazuli, blue and green agate, and white mother-of-pearl, the pieces bring richer colour and a brighter, more sunlit feel to the collection.
The five new creations comprise a long necklace, a five-motif bracelet, a brooch, a Between the Finger ring and a pair of earrings. Particularly striking is the necklace, where butterflies appear in alternating positions – in profile and front-on – creating a sense of lightness and movement along the chain. The collection’s appeal lies in the way it balances craftsmanship and charm: ornamental stones are carefully selected for their uniform colour, while details such as polished gold bodies and the maison’s signature beaded contours lend refinement to the exuberant, nature-inspired whole.
BVLGARI
The Roman jeweller continues to refine one of its most enduring emblems with six new Serpenti Viper pieces, transforming the house’s sinuous motif into a more minimalist, modular form. Crafted in yellow and white gold, the stylised scales and streamlined head feel sleek, graphic and thoroughly modern. The yellow gold additions include a pendant necklace, a collar and long drop earrings, some detailed with diamond pavé. Their white gold counterparts – a pendant necklace, hoop earrings and long drop earrings – bring a cooler, more polished tone to the line. What makes Serpenti Viper so appealing is that it retains the magnetism of Bvlgari’s historic serpent motif, first introduced in 1948, while refining it into jewellery that feels pared-back, modern and easy to style.
MIKIMOTO
Mikimoto built its name on cultured pearls – founder Kokichi Mikimoto created the world’s first in 1893 – and the house’s latest creations pair that legacy with a more graphic aesthetic. This season, the focus is on the M Signature and V Code collections, two lines that set Akoya cultured pearls within clean geometric gold forms and diamond pave.
The softer and more fluid of the two, M Signature is built around the jeweller’s M motif. Its curved lines create pieces that feel polished, feminine and quietly modern. In this latest update, Mikimoto adds new pink gold pieces – a ring and bracelet set with diamonds – bringing warmth and a gentler radiance to the line.
Meanwhile, V Code is the sharper, more architectural counterpart. Its clean lines give it a stronger, more structured presence. The new V Code pendant in yellow gold, set with an Akoya cultured pearl and diamonds, contrasts with the gentler curves of M Signature. Together, the additions show how the Japanese jeweller continues to refresh its house codes while staying true to the craftsmanship and beauty that define it.
POMELLATO
For 2026, the Milanese house adds two new creations to Pomellato Together, a collection defined by softly interlocking rose gold forms. The additions – a ring and a pair of earrings – are anchored by a white diamond pavé link that adds radiance to the collection’s signature motif.
The ring is the more sculptural of the two, composed of three polished gold bands secured by a fixed central link set with diamonds. Because the bands move independently, the piece has a tactile, kinetic quality. The earrings, by contrast, pare the interlocking motif back to a cleaner form: A diamond-set link joins two smooth gold circles, one nested inside the other, to create a hoop-within-a-hoop effect. Handcrafted at Casa Pomellato in Milan by more than 150 artisans, the pieces feature the house’s hallmark irregular pave technique, in which diamonds are set one by one for a softer, more organic shimmer.