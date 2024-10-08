Omega relaunches the first Speedmaster to ever go to space

Omega is known for making the first watches worn on the moon and now, the Swiss watchmaker is relaunching the timepiece that kickstarted their association with space exploration.

Known as ‘The First Omega in Space’ (FOiS), the famous watch, originally identified by its reference number CK 2998 was first released in 1959, representing the second generation of the Speedmaster family. It was distinguished by slender Alpha hands, symmetrical case and a dark bezel.

The watch caught the attention of NASA astronaut Walter ‘Wally’ Schirra, who purchased the model for himself. Schirra then wore it on the Sigma 7 mission of the Mercury programme, which launched on Oct 3, 1962, earning the model the nickname ‘The First Omega in Space’.