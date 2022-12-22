Forget plug-in hybrids. Rolls-Royce is rolling out its first fully-electric car – Spectre – next year

As a reflection of the current zeitgeist, Rolls-Royce clients are also getting younger and younger.

“The reason is that it is far easier to generate money in today's times than it used to be 20 or 30 years ago. With tech businesses today, it is far easier early on in life to develop mind-boggling business ideas to really earn money. The average age of our customer today is 43 years. This is unbelievable,” Muller-Otvos remarked.

In another trend paralleled by the growing segment of young, successful women smashing it in pop culture, Rolls-Royce is reporting more female customers than ever.

“Twelve years ago, it was 1 per cent. Now, the female share is 15 per cent. We are not chasing certain numbers but having seen the growth over the last few years and knowing what we have in mind for the future, which includes going electric – and that very much attracts female clients – I’m very confident this will go up to 20 per cent to 23 per cent in the next five to seven years,” Muller-Otvos added.