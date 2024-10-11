Former Louis Vuitton and Prada executive drafted in to revive Gucci

“Stefano Cantino becoming chief executive doesn’t surprise me, this was the plan from day one,” said Thomas Chauvet at Citigroup, although he added that the degree of downturn in the market and pressure on Gucci may have increased the urgency.

“I don’t expect a revolution . . . He will have to work on making sure what has been done in the past 18 months” under predecessor Jean-François Palus “materialises into numbers”.

Gucci is in urgent need of revival.

Kering this year issued several profit warnings, a rarity among big luxury groups, because of cratering sales at the brand, and has alerted investors that it expects group operating income in the second half of this year to be 30 per cent lower than the same period in 2023.

Barclays expects Gucci sales to be down 23 per cent in the third quarter against a year earlier.

Born in Turin, Cantino studied political science at the city’s university before joining Prada. During two decades at the luxury group, where he rose to lead communications and marketing, he worked closely with Francesca Bellettini, now deputy CEO of Kering.

They stayed in touch after he left in 2018 to join Louis Vuitton, which at the time was undergoing rapid growth under chief executive Michael Burke, becoming the first luxury brand to crack €20 billion (US$21.87 billion) in annual sales.

The 57-year-old takes the lead at Gucci at a time of flux, with new designer Sabato de Sarno less than two years and six collections into the role following the departure of former star designer Alessandro Michele.

Cantino replaces Jean-Francois Palus, a three-decade Kering veteran who was appointed interim Gucci CEO in July 2023 and is a close associate of group chief executive Francois-Henri Pinault.

While that interim role was made permanent in February, people with knowledge of the situation said the plan was always to have a fairly rapid transition.

Palus’s goals were “to assess the Gucci situation, bring efficiency and search for the CEO . . . We identified Stefano very fast,” said one person close to Kering.

Cantino “combines together exactly what we need at Gucci, because Gucci is a company with two souls: the soul of heritage and the soul of fashion”, the person added. “Having been at Prada and Louis Vuitton, he combines both — that double experience is very precious to us.”