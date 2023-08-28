FP Journe’s record-breaking concept watch, the FFC Blue, is now available to the public

It would have been reasonable to expect that such an outrageous and inventive timepiece would remain a piece unique or at least a future limited edition. But much to everyone’s surprise (and delight), it was announced earlier this year that the FFC would go into regular production. The only difference was that the case will be in platinum instead of tantalum, and the hand will be a light grey colour. Of course, the watch will still be produced in limited numbers each year given its complexity.

Still, the reason the FFC can be produced serially is due in large part to the brand’s most famous movement, the Calibre 1300.3. Unveiled in 2001, Journe’s first automatic movement was designed specifically to allow easy integration of complications. Deriding modular builds, Journe wanted a base movement that stayed under 11mm in height no matter what complication he crammed into it. He also built into it a remontoir d’egalite, which is a mechanism that ensures constant and consistent force is delivered to the escapement for maximum accuracy. The fact that it has been minimally updated only twice in its 22-year history speaks to the workhorse movement’s reliability and flexibility. The first change was to craft it out of solid gold instead of brass, and the second was to replace the bi-directional winding system to a more efficient uni-directional one mounted on ceramic ball bearings.