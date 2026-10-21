Louis Vuitton and Hermes among luxury retailers looted in French riots

Other big retailers were targeted. Branches of sportswear group JD Sports were ransacked, as were about 20 Sephora beauty stores across the country and an Apple store in Lille. In central Paris, a Tesla showroom was defaced with slogans accusing chief Elon Musk of being a Nazi. A nearby Societe Generale bank branch was closed, its door splattered with pink paint and the words “Screw the RN” — a reference to the far-right Rassemblement National party — and “Screw it all!” emblazoned on boarded-up windows.

Committees representing businesses on the Champs-Elysees, Saint-Honore, Vendome and other upscale areas of Paris said they “condemned in the strongest possible terms” the attacks on stores, calling them “entirely unjustifiable”.

“The freedom to demonstrate is a fundamental right, an honour of our Republic and a tradition of our democracy . . . Paris must not give in to the rioters. We refuse to let fear take hold in our streets. Those who live and work here will not accept it,” the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.

The damage extended beyond multinationals. Preliminary estimates indicate that at least 3,000 businesses had been affected by the riots nationally, said commerce minister Serge Papin, as the government promised emergency financial and employment support for those enterprises. Insurance costs are expected to reach between €1 billion (US$1.12 billion; S$1.44 billion) and €1.2 billion, according to Morningstar, above the €730 million in insured losses caused by riots in 2023.

“Behind every smashed storefront, there is an entrepreneur, employees, families and often years of work. We refuse to allow shopkeepers to once again become victims of violence that doesn’t concern them,” said Pierre Bosche, president of the Confederation of French Traders.

The owner of a small phone repair and convenience store near Gare du Nord said he had feared for his life when about a hundred young people, dressed in black and wearing hoods, tried to break in on Sunday night. He estimated repairs would cost between €7,000 and €10,000.

“Fifteen minutes under siege all alone behind a glass window facing that many individuals is a very long time,” he said, holding back tears, adding that he had called the police but no one came.

Adrienne Klasa © 2026 The Financial Times.

This article originally appeared in The Financial Times.