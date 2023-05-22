Franck Muller’s 2023 lineup has something for everyone

“I don’t believe in people who speculate in watches. You should buy a watch for the beauty of it; for what it brings to you,” said Franck Muller CEO Nicholas Rudaz, referring to the subset of consumers who purchase timepieces for the sole purpose of reselling them at a profit. “A lot of people are upsetting the market because everyone is speculating, and you don’t see the watches on people’s wrists — which is a shame. A watch is to be lived with. It’s a passion.”

Looking at the trays of 2023 novelties laid out before us in Franck Muller’s ION Orchard boutique, it’s clear that Rudaz means every word he says, not least regarding passion. The brand has built its reputation on timepieces that go above and beyond the call of duty on every maximalist front. It’s not a Franck Muller unless it’s bursting with colours, dripping with precious gems, or bearing complications that reassert the brand’s “Master of Complications” slogan.

The revolutionary Crazy Hours timepiece, first launched in 2003, showed the world a new way of telling time with hands that seemed to jump haphazardly across its face. Four years later, the Aeternitas Mega debuted as the world’s most complicated wristwatch with 36 complications and 1,483 components. Franck Muller has a list of World Premieres (or never-before-seen complications) to its name, but it's arguably the tourbillon that has its beating heart.