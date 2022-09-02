This S$1.6 million Franck Muller watch is the only piece in the world

It was, perhaps, never any surprise that Franck Muller watches would do well in Asia. Or in Singapore, a small but savvy market known for its disproportionately high ratio of highly knowledgeable watch connoisseurs.

Franck Muller watches are vibrant and even flamboyant, perhaps; often diamond-encrusted timepieces that command the attention of an entire room. They flaunt a rather signature aesthetic that pairs eye-popping design with eye-watering prices, as each houses the highest level of technical mastery in mechanical complications you’ll find in the Swiss watchmaking industry. In short, they’re for characters with larger-than-life personalities that echo that of its eponymous founder.

“Franck Muller has always been different. The DNA of Franck Muller has always been about the colours, the sizes and the complications. We were the first to bring colours into watchmaking, Franck was the first to put the tourbillon front and centre of a wristwatch, Franck was the first to do a double-axis tourbillon, Franck was the first to do a triple-axis tourbillon, and we continue to evolve within those complications, and with new creativity within the different shapes and designs,” said Nicholas Rudaz, CEO of Franck Muller.

This is Rudaz’s second market visit to Singapore since taking over as CEO from co-founder Vartan Sirmakes in January this year.