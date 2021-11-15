Orchard Road has a new museum of watchmaking, with free guided tours available
Franck Muller has transformed its Wisma Atria boutique into an exhibition that explores three decades of watchmaking. Take a closer look at some of the brand's earliest releases and its latest designs.
Watch lovers, you’re in for a treat, especially if you happen to be soaking in the festive vibes and taking in the Christmas lights on Orchard Road.
To celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2022, Swiss watch manufacturer Franck Muller is holding an exhibition at its Wisma Atria boutique that takes you through the brand's history of watchmaking. The exhibition includes a retrospective of Franck Muller’s watch designs since its founding in 1992, leading up to its latest releases. The exhibition runs until Mar 20, 2022.
Through a range of creative installations, peer into the mind of the illustrious watchmaker who founded the eponymous brand. Take a closer look at 15 of the brand’s historic World Premieres and archival pieces, including the monumental Aeternitas 1 and 2, as well as unique models such as the original Crazy Hours and the Evolution 3-1 multi-axis tourbillon.
Franck Muller is known for its maximalist approach to watchmaking. Also on display is a unique design installation that showcases the complexities of creating a Franck Muller watch, as well as the original desk Franck Muller himself used to work at in the Watchland manufacture in Geneva (read: Instagram photo opportunity).
This workstation was where some of the brand’s earliest icons such as the Crazy Hours, Master Banker, and Revolution models were invented.
Some of the brand’s latest timepieces will also be exhibited, including the Vanguard Rose Skeleton and the Grand Central Tourbillon.
“In the last two years, Franck Muller’s renowned World Presentation of Haute Horlogerie (WPHH) events have taken place digitally. While this has been an effective way of sharing news with our fans on our new launches, we wanted to bring back the opportunity to experience watchmaking in a more tangible manner. With this exhibition, we’re able to share the story of our brand in the context of modern mechanical watchmaking,” said Garrik Low, general manager of Franck Muller Southeast Asia, South Korea and Australia.
Hourly guided tours of the exhibit are available from Wednesdays to Thursdays from 2pm – 6pm, as well as Fridays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm. Booking for tours can be made at this link here.