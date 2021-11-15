Orchard Road has a new museum of watchmaking, with free guided tours available

Watch lovers, you’re in for a treat, especially if you happen to be soaking in the festive vibes and taking in the Christmas lights on Orchard Road.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2022, Swiss watch manufacturer Franck Muller is holding an exhibition at its Wisma Atria boutique that takes you through the brand's history of watchmaking. The exhibition includes a retrospective of Franck Muller’s watch designs since its founding in 1992, leading up to its latest releases. The exhibition runs until Mar 20, 2022.

Through a range of creative installations, peer into the mind of the illustrious watchmaker who founded the eponymous brand. Take a closer look at 15 of the brand’s historic World Premieres and archival pieces, including the monumental Aeternitas 1 and 2, as well as unique models such as the original Crazy Hours and the Evolution 3-1 multi-axis tourbillon.