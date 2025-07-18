Franck Muller and #FR2 unveil latest Vanguard Beach Limited Edition in summer hues

Back in 2023, Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller teamed up with provocative Tokyo streetwear label #FR2 for a rather unexpected collab. The result was the #Fr2nck Muller Vanguard watch, a bold timepiece featuring #FR2’s signature cheeky rabbits motif, rendered in a sleek, monochromatic colourway.

And now, the duo have reunited for a second collaboration. In the spirit of summer, the new #Fr2nck Muller Vanguard Beach Limited Edition ditches the original monochromatic colour scheme for brighter hues, evoking the carefree vibe of sun-soaked days and sea breezes. The palette is also a throwback to the Franck Muller Vanguard Beach collection which was also released in 2023.