Franck Muller and #FR2 unveil latest Vanguard Beach Limited Edition in summer hues
Playful rabbits for summer? Why not?

Franck Muller and #FR2 unveil latest Vanguard Beach Limited Edition in summer hues

The #Fr2nck Muller Vanguard Beach Limited Edition in Tropical Green. (Photo: Franck Muller)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
18 Jul 2025 02:58PM
Back in 2023, Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller teamed up with provocative Tokyo streetwear label #FR2 for a rather unexpected collab. The result was the #Fr2nck Muller Vanguard watch, a bold timepiece featuring #FR2’s signature cheeky rabbits motif, rendered in a sleek, monochromatic colourway.

And now, the duo have reunited for a second collaboration. In the spirit of summer, the new #Fr2nck Muller Vanguard Beach Limited Edition ditches the original monochromatic colour scheme for brighter hues, evoking the carefree vibe of sun-soaked days and sea breezes. The palette is also a throwback to the Franck Muller Vanguard Beach collection which was also released in 2023.

#Fr2nck Muller Vanguard Beach Limited Edition in Heatwave Red. (Photo: Franck Muller)

The #Fr2nck Muller Vanguard Beach Limited Edition comes in three colourways – Heatwave Red, Surf Blue and Tropical Green, each available in just 300 pieces. Creating these vibrant colours was no small feat – glass is first melted at 1,500 degrees Celsius and drawn into extremely fine threads, before being cooled and formed into sheets at 700 degrees Celsius. The sheets are then dipped in special colour baths and compressed into fibreglass composite blocks.  

The iconic #FR2 rabbits are once again the star of the show, this time engaged in various summer activities  lying under a beach umbrella, relaxing amongst lush vegetation or surfing.

#Fr2nck Muller Vanguard Beach Limited Edition in Surf Blue. (Photo: Franck Muller)

As a playful detail, the date window is positioned at 2 o’clock, a clever nod to the “2” in #FR2 and a visual stand-in for the blazing summer sun. The rabbit motif and skeletonised obelisk hands are applied with Super-Luminova to give the dial a luminous glow in the dark at night.

The watch is fitted with a nylon strap lined with leather, printed with various details that nod to classic Japanese streetwear aesthetics. Powering the watch is Franck Muller’s self-winding MVT 2536-SCDT2H movement.

