Why Singaporean architect Kee Jing Zhi enjoys designing childcare centres as much as he does luxury houses

Good-Class-Bungalows (GCBs) and childcare centres may appear to have little in common but for Singaporean architect Kee Jing Zhi, the approach is similar. Albeit differing scales, users and budgets, both typologies are designed as tropical buildings.

“We are one of the major players in the design of childcare centres in Singapore. We have designed more than 50 large and small void deck centres in Singapore,” shared the architect and co-founder of Freight Architects. The firm pioneered the design of mega childcare centres, including the award-winning Skool4Kidz Campus @ Sengkang Riverside Park. The structure’s landscaped roof cloaking its gigantic, curved form was “a strategy to make the building disappear within the surrounding park.”

Such designs governed by biophilic principles address the needs of today’s childcare pedagogy design, he elaborated. “Preschools in Singapore has shifted away from pure curriculum-based learning to ‘play and learn’, such as through engaging with nature," he added. The natural world also penetrates the luxurious houses Kee designs. Rather than glass boxes that perennially encase the inhabitants in artificial environments, Kee is adamant that those who live in the houses he designs are aware of their tropical environment. “I design my houses as ‘open architecture’ so that they can ‘breathe’ well, with plenty of natural light and ventilation. The houses often bring landscape inside to blur inside and outside,” he described.