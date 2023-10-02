Lust list: 8 designers and architects share their favourite furniture designs

A good piece of furniture can make or break the interior design of a space. One designed for comfort and practicality must also be sustainable as homeowners use it daily. With thousands of designs in the market, it can be hard to make a good choice. For some advice, we turn to eight architects and designers.

From classic to more recent designs, these pieces are beloved by these creative personalities for many reasons. A scroll through their curated choices offers homeowners a starting point in bringing a touch of understated elegance and character into their abodes.