Lust list: 8 designers and architects share their favourite furniture designs
These design creatives tell us what attracts them to these iconic pieces, ranging from a jewel-covered cabinet to classic designs that have stood the test of time.
A good piece of furniture can make or break the interior design of a space. One designed for comfort and practicality must also be sustainable as homeowners use it daily. With thousands of designs in the market, it can be hard to make a good choice. For some advice, we turn to eight architects and designers.
From classic to more recent designs, these pieces are beloved by these creative personalities for many reasons. A scroll through their curated choices offers homeowners a starting point in bringing a touch of understated elegance and character into their abodes.
JAIME HAYON
Ro Chair from Fritz Hansen
Whimsy, humour and an avant-garde spirit define Spanish designer-artist Jaime Hayon’s work. Many have motifs of animated faces, fantastical creatures, vivid colours and organic forms that bring a smile to the user’s face. The Madrid-based designer’s portfolio includes hotels such as The Standard in Bangkok, furniture for high-end brands such as Fritz Hansen, Bisazza and Lladro, and even a carousel in Tyrol covered in 15 million Swarovski crystals.
One of Hayon’s favourite pieces is the Ro chair that he designed for Fritz Hansen. “It embodies everything I adore: Elegant simplicity, functional utility and captivating narratives. The form of the chair’s backing instantly evokes a sense of comfort,” explained Hayon. He has one in his home. “It has become integral to my creative journey and cherished memories,” he remarked.
One such memory is that of Hayon sitting in it with his young son and reading stories to him. “Those cherished moments alone are enough alone to etch this chair into my fondest memories. It is a testament to the power of design to create lasting and delightful experiences in our lives. It was specifically crafted as a one-and-a-half seater with love, a genuine desire to enhance lives, and the intention of making life better.”
SIMON CHIANG
Knot Table from District 8
Vietnam-based spatial designer Simon Chiang is an admirer of the Knot Table from Vietnamese furniture brand District 8. “I am a big fan of designs that are subtle and quietly luxurious; with classically beautiful proportions, but also have an unexpected twist to them. This piece exhibits all that in a playful way,” he commented.
A former creative director of German bespoke modular interior builder, Kuhlmann International, the architecturally trained Chiang had the table in his home in Singapore before he relocated with his wife to Saigon to start a new business. Furniture inspired by everyday simple objects or symbols that are relatable draws him.
For example, the "knots" in the table’s legs evoke the art of weaving found in Asian craft. “Inspired by the knots on ropes, it is a nod to the tradition of both rope tying and wood work in traditional furniture design. To execute this design in wood requires both excellent skill and a great eye,” Chiang commented.
Chiang founded hospitality brand Reason in 2022 with his wife in Vietnam. It will debut a hotel in the highland coffee plantations of Vietnam's Lam Dong province in 2024, with everything designed by him and his graphic designer wife - from the master plan to the F&B experiences.
ANDREA SAVAGE
Nazar Cabinet from Scarlet Splendour
Interior designer Andrea Savage’s approach to design bucks the minimalist trend. Zebra prints, vivid colours, Egyptian motifs and an abundance of textures are commonly found in her projects. It is not surprising then that the Nazar cabinet is on the bucket list for her next home.
“I love Richard Yasmine’s pieces in general and have followed his work for years,” said Savage on the cabinet’s Lebanese designer. The arresting piece blurs the boundary between sculpture and furniture. Its surrealistic eye imagery was inspired by mythological symbols and discourse around this body part. Crafted from the finest wood by Indian craftsmen, it is finished in mother of pearl, precious stones, brass and metal.
“I think it is magical and captivating, and calls you to expand your mind and believe everything is possible. My personal style is maximalism, so this attracted me on so many levels. I love that it is a conversational piece and pushes the boundaries of the imagination,” said the model-turn-interior designer who runs her own practice and was also a judge in the hit Asian reality television show The Apartment.
KIMBERLY TOH
Barcelona couch from Knoll International
Kimberly Toh is the co-founder of Studio Goto. The firm recently won a Merit Award at the Singapore Institute of Architects’ SIA Architectural Design Awards (Interior Architecture Category) for its work on Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. One of her favourite pieces of furniture is the iconic Barcelona couch designed by German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.
“Mies’ highly disciplined architecture exemplifies structural clarity and refinement in proportions. If you look closely at the dimensions of the Barcelona couch, you would notice that the length is [exactly] two times the width. From its front or side view, the form [of a straight line] is at its most reduced and simplified. It has a quiet, understated yet powerful elegance that would look good in any given space,” said Toh.
The couch is part of a collection designed by Mies van der Rohe for the king and queen of Spain. Made from cutting and sewing together 72 individual cowhide leather panels to form the surface and bolster, the icon has a permanent position in the The Museum of Modern Art in New York.
EMMA MAXWELL
Tufty-Time Sofa from B&B Italia
Emma Maxwell designed Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends. She is also designing Araya, the upcoming restaurant at Mondrian Singapore Duxton from The Culinary Arts Group behind popular F&B establishments such as Revolver.
One of her favourite pieces is the Tufty-Time sofa designed by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia. Maxwell is an admirer of the Spanish architect and designer’s focus on form and structure. The classic design and adaptability of the Tufty-Time sofa mean “it is a piece for life,” said Maxwell, who has the piece in her own home.
“My personal style is fairly eclectic. My home is a collection of pieces I’ve collected through travels and exploring the world. What connects them is their thoughtful and enduring design. I can place this next to a traditional bone inlay piece of furniture or my 60s mirrored top dining table, and it works effortlessly into the space. That’s exactly what good design should do – give space for your own interior story to breathe and come to life,” she commented.
COLIN SEAH
Rev Stool by Nau
Colin Seah is the founder of Ministry of Design (MOD). The multidisciplinary design studio has created evocative and impactful spaces such as The Majestic hotel and MaCalister Hotel in Penang, as well as the award-winning Citi Wealth Hub. The studio is also the interior designer for The Standard, Singapore that will open later this year.
One of Seah’s favourite furniture pieces is the Rev stool from Nau. Its name "Rev" stems from the revolving process of metal spinning, which is the manufacturing technique used to produce this collection of stools. Three circular discs make up the seat, footrest and base, reinforcing the revolving concept.
“I love how it’s as much a sculpture as it is a piece of furniture. The perfect symmetry and playful proportions make its shape vivid and memorable. I also love the practicality in the adjustable height. It is useful when you have different users ranging from children to adults,” said Seah.
LEONG HON KIT
Seconda chair from Alias
Leong Hon Kit is the co-founder of Wynk Collaborative. The Singaporean design studio’s works include the interior design of Standing Sushi Bar, Ginlee Studio and the recently completed Alchemist Coffee at The Heeren, among others. He is now working on new outlets for the latter two brands.
Leong hopes to add the Seconda chair designed by architect Mario Botta to the collection of modern classics in his home. “I really like the geometric lines of the design, and how they come together to reflect a certain play of movement and tension. I also enjoy the industrial quality of the perforated steel sheet and the cylindrical polyurethane backrest, held in balance within a slender steel frame. It’s good for use as a functional seat or as an art object to be displayed,” said Leong.
The architecturally trained designer has a particular fondness for furniture from the 1950s to the 1980s. “I don't furnish my home based on any specific colour or material theme, but on a certain ethos about form and design. I am often drawn to furniture pieces that have a “strong sculptural quality and clean geometric lines with a clear point of view in terms of form, colour and material.”
PETER TAY
Biagio Lamp from Flos
Architect Peter Tay runs his eponymous studio, creating luxury commercial and residential interiors including homes for celebrity clients such as Stephanie Sun, Zhang Ziyi, Zoe Tay and Wang Lee Hom. They are defined by elegance, clean lines and often employ reflective surfaces to augment the sense of space.
Tay’s impressive personal collection of modern classic designs includes the Biagio lamp, designed by Tobia Scarpa for Alias in 1968. “It exemplifies a timeless appeal of modern classic design, which is a style that never fades. Carved seamlessly from a single block of exquisite Carrara marble, it is more than just lighting. It is a complete work of art, possessing a strong identity and makes a strong statement,” commented the winner of the 2014 President’s Design Award ("Designer of the Year").
The lamp’s light source is concealed inside so that the entire body of the lamp glows beautifully. Movie buffs would recognise it as a prop in the 12th James Bond film For Your Eyes Only produced in 1981 and 2017 American action-thriller film John Wick Chapter 2 starring Keanu Reeves.