New in town: Scene Shang opens its largest furniture showroom in Tai Seng

After pulling down the shutters of its flagship store on Beach Road, local furniture and home decor retailer Scene Shang has opened Scene Shang Loft – a brand new showroom and retail space that showcases its contemporary Asian furniture, homewares and lifestyle goods in a larger space.

Located in the Tai Seng-Macpherson district at 42 Mactaggart Road, Scene Shang Loft occupies the entire top floor of a 1980s industrial building. Spanning 7,000 sq ft, it is a combination of showroom, workshop and office.

Co-founders Jessica Wong and Pamela Ting believe this is their most significant and personal project to date.