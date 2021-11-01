New in town: Scene Shang opens its largest furniture showroom in Tai Seng
Sprucing up your home in time for the year-end festivities? Singapore furniture retailer Scene Shang has opened a new showroom in Tai Seng, its largest space to date.
After pulling down the shutters of its flagship store on Beach Road, local furniture and home decor retailer Scene Shang has opened Scene Shang Loft – a brand new showroom and retail space that showcases its contemporary Asian furniture, homewares and lifestyle goods in a larger space.
Located in the Tai Seng-Macpherson district at 42 Mactaggart Road, Scene Shang Loft occupies the entire top floor of a 1980s industrial building. Spanning 7,000 sq ft, it is a combination of showroom, workshop and office.
Co-founders Jessica Wong and Pamela Ting believe this is their most significant and personal project to date.
“The pandemic really forced us to reconsider how people shop and experience design. We knew it no longer made logical or economic sense to be located in central retail locations that relied on front-facing traffic and the occasional pop-ins from passersby. It was an easy decision to decentralise our first showroom to take advantage of expansive spaces in our vision for the Scene Shang lifestyle experience,” said Ting.
Aside from the flagship store on Beach Road, Scene Shang previously had a boutique in Raffles Hotel, which closed its doors in June this year.
“This is a really up-and-coming area, and we are excited to be part of this community and its creative growth,” Wong said of the new location in Tai Seng.
“Our location is surrounded by cool, heritage architecture such as the Khong Guan Industrial Building that is a modernist landmark built in 1952, and local indie businesses with great social initiatives such as Bettr Coffee Company, Cafe Confetti – a handmade kueh store that makes tiny versions of traditional kuehs, Hock Siong – a quirky treasure trove of a second-hand furniture store, and so on. The locale is a great vibe that we knew was right for the destination showroom we had in mind.”
The journey into the Scene Shang Loft begins at the foyer. Stepping into the space, guests are first greeted by a mini gallery showcasing architectural artworks by local artist, Arthur P Y Ting.
Within the space, Scene Shang’s furniture are showcased in thoughtfully designed living spaces that simulate living, dining, bedroom and outdoor patio environments. Large windows usher in light into the space.
On display are well-loved items such as the award-winning Shang System cabinets, the best-selling Maverick armchair, Wicker & Weave furniture sets, Yun Bed Frame and more. There is also a customisation section for visitors to browse through leather and fabric swatches.
Due to pandemic disruptions in the supply chain, more of Scene Shang’s furniture are crafted by local craftsmen from start to finish, the founders shared. In tandem with its launch, Scene Shang Loft will introduce new designs of sofas, bed frames and lighting to the showroom.
Also featured in the space is a pantry area where visitors are invited to have a cup of coffee as they mull over their buying decisions. “Shopping for your home can be fun but also daunting. We invite people to contemplate our wares thoughtfully – sit in a chair, feel each table, have a cup of coffee while you consider their use, function and tactility,” said the founders.
Aside from furniture, visitors can also peruse an extensive array of homewares and lifestyle goods from local brands. These include indie brands such as Qi Pottery, Drink Morning coffee machines, Weavve Bedding and Linen, Qua Lacquerware, Like Lights, Jia Kitchenware and Grandma Lotus TCM brews.
On a visit to the showroom, be sure to find the secret door – a piece of artwork that doubles up as a back entrance door to the space.
Scene Shang Loft is located at 42 Mactaggart Road, Level 7, Singapore 368086