G-Dragon designs limited-edition pendant with avant-garde watchmaker Jacob & Co
The pendant is a reinterpretation of G-Dragon’s signature daisy motif and comes in two variants.
G-Dragon is expanding his creative universe. The K-pop idol and style icon has teamed up with avant-garde watchmaker Jacob & Co to release the limited-edition Jacob & Co x Peaceminusone Pendant.
The pendant draws inspiration from G-Dragon’s “peace minus one” philosophy, which emphasises creativity and self-expression. It features a reinterpretation of G-Dragon’s signature daisy motif with one missing petal and comes in two editions – in silver with yellow sapphires and green-tsavorites (S$1,800) or 18k white gold with full pave diamonds with a central fancy vivid yellow diamond and green tsavorites (S$16,800).
Both pendants are suspended from a 20-inch chain, with an adjustable loop at 18 inches. They are limited in number and individually numbered, presented in custom packaging with a signed Certificate of Authenticity.
The pendant is meant to be unisex. "My wish for my fans is, without regards to being a man or woman, I just wanted a lot of people to wear my jewellery," G-Dragon said in a video. "Working on this project with Jacob was new and fun to me," he added.
The launch of the pendant follows the debut of the 2025 Jacob & Co Astronomia Solar G-Dragon, a US$1 million (S$1.3 million) bespoke timepiece featuring a rotating Earth in turquoise wrapped in a rose gold dragon, made specially for the star. Other highlights of the watch included a daisy-shaped dial with a missing petal, set with 193 baguette-cut white diamonds and 152 rainbow-coloured sapphires.
Jacob & Co is exclusively available at selected Sincere Fine Watches and SHH boutiques.