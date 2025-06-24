G-Dragon designs limited-edition pendant with avant-garde watchmaker Jacob & Co

Both pendants are suspended from a 20-inch chain, with an adjustable loop at 18 inches. They are limited in number and individually numbered, presented in custom packaging with a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

The pendant is meant to be unisex. "My wish for my fans is, without regards to being a man or woman, I just wanted a lot of people to wear my jewellery," G-Dragon said in a video. "Working on this project with Jacob was new and fun to me," he added.

The launch of the pendant follows the debut of the 2025 Jacob & Co Astronomia Solar G-Dragon, a US$1 million (S$1.3 million) bespoke timepiece featuring a rotating Earth in turquoise wrapped in a rose gold dragon, made specially for the star. Other highlights of the watch included a daisy-shaped dial with a missing petal, set with 193 baguette-cut white diamonds and 152 rainbow-coloured sapphires.