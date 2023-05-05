Why this designer in Singapore launched her first genderless high jewellery collection

A few years ago, jewellery designer Simone Ng underwent a major surgery, which left her with a three-inch scar. The scar was meant to lighten over time, but every time she glanced in the mirror, she noticed that it was still visible.

It was then that she contemplated getting a tattoo to cover it up. After all, it took courage to go through the surgery, and Ng was thankful to have made a full recovery. “I thought that I should find a tattoo with a meaning to cover the scar, as a symbol to remind me of that episode,” said Ng, who founded her own eponymous label, Simone Jewels, in 2006.

The brand has a by-appointment only studio in Singapore, and is also available in the UK, Paris and US. In 2020, it became the first Singapore jewellery label to showcase at Harrods.

But Ng was met with resistance from her family members towards her desire to get inked. “I realised that very few people actually understood what a tattoo is. The older generation associates tattoos with underground vices and rebellion, but from my research, that was not its origin. In medieval times, it was quite common for people to have tattoos on their faces to differentiate which tribe they were from,” Ng mused.