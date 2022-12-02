Gifts of chic: Iconic watches and jewellery from Chanel for the stylish women in your life

There’s an art to gift-giving, and it’s not merely about splashing out on the most expensive presents for your loved ones. Of course you’d want to treat them to the best things you can buy but the real challenge is finding the item that not only makes their eyes light up but sends across the sentiment you want to express as well.

For the fashion-conscious women in your life, there’s perhaps no better way to accomplish that than with a gift that combines taste and style. There are, undoubtedly, many items that possess both these qualities, but if you’re looking to delight someone who’s a fan of Parisian chic, your best bets are undoubtedly to be found at the house of Chanel that began its storied journey on the equally well-known Rue Cambon.

A fashion accessory or It bag may be some of the items one would love to receive, but there’s nothing quite like a gift of a timepiece or jewellery, which carry sentiment on a deeper level and make meaningful presents to be cherished. Here are five iconic Chanel collections beloved for their timeless style, distinctive brand of chic, and – most importantly – are also sure to please.