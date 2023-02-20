Girard-Perregaux’s latest Laureato Absolute throws a little shade to the sapphire crystal watch trend

Now that the watchmaking world has gotten used to playing with sapphire crystal, cases made of this hard – and hard to machine – material have gotten very, very bright of late.

Hublot has taken it to neon levels with its Big Bang Tourbillons, Jacob & Co has used numerous shades to house its Bugatti Chiron-inspired “engines”, and Artya even has one that changes colours in different light.

But when Girard-Perregaux releases a sapphire case, it does so with elegance and restraint.

When the La Chaux-de-Fonds watchmaker launched its Laureato Absolute line in 2019, it was to be the burlier brother to the standard Laureato sports watches, with 44mm cases to show off the brand’s expertise in innovative materials. There have been models in carbon glass, PVD-coated titanium and, of course, sapphire crystal.

The latest to join the family is the Laureato Absolute Light & Shade, and it is adding to this trend of transparency a wisp of mystery.