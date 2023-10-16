Girard-Perregaux reimagines its legendary constant force watch after 10 years

In the world of horology, precision is the holy grail. What quartz watches do effortlessly with a tiny quartz crystal and a bit of electricity, mechanical ones have to achieve with hundreds of tiny gears and springs working off of the energy stored in a mainspring. It’s all very beautiful but it’s a configuration with one major weakness — when the mainspring is fully wound, it exerts excessive force on the escapement, jeopardising accuracy and potentially harming the movement. Conversely, as the mainspring nears depletion, the force weakens, leading again to erratic timekeeping.

The (very, very) few watches out there that have tried to provide consistent torque have traditionally done so with mechanisms like the fusee and chain or remontoir d’egalite. But in 2008, Girard-Perregaux came up with a groundbreaking new way of tackling the problem. The brand unveiled a concept watch that used a flexible silicon blade within its escapement that would buckle back and forth as the mainspring unwinds. This buckling motion occurs with remarkable consistency, resulting in superior chronometric performance. When the concept became a reality in the Constant Escapement L.M. in 2013, it won the coveted Aiguille D’Or at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) that same year.