These GMT watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Bell & Ross, and Tudor get the job done in absolute style

The black dial edition comes with an Oysterflex, making this the first-ever white gold Sky-Dweller launched with the hardy elastomer strap. The white gold and Oystersteel Rolesor features a dial in a mint green that has so far been reserved for the Datejust collection. Then, there’s the Everose version with a new blue-green dial that’s exclusive to the timepiece.

All three 42mm references are powered by the brand-new Perpetual calibre 9002, an evolution of the calibre 9001 that has driven the Sky-Dweller since its launch in 2012. What’s new is that the 9002 now incorporates the brand’s patented Chronergy escapement and an oscillating weight with optimised ball bearing. Meaning, you get all the Sky-Dweller features that you love, including the Saros annual calendar, but with greater energy efficiency and dependability — and new dashing looks to boot.