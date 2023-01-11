Golden Globes 2023: From Michelle Yeoh to Jenna Ortega, see what the stars wore on the red carpet
The Golden Globes returned to a live show after a one-year hiatus when the ceremony was cancelled. See what the stars wore to Hollywood's first major red carpet of the year.
After an ethics and diversity scandal last year when the Golden Globes was put on pause, the glitzy awards ceremony returned this year for a live show on Jan 10. Despite fears that celebrities would continue to boycott the ceremony, stars returned in droves to LA’s Beverly Hilton hotel, walking the red carpet to show off their first major looks of 2023.
See all the looks below.
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY
Anya Taylor-Joy was a ray of sunshine in a yellow two-piece set by Dior. The star accessorised the look with Tiffany jewels, including a Tiffany & Co Schlumberger necklace, earrings and bracelets with Tiffany T1 rings.
JENNA ORTEGA
Wednesday Addams may be allergic to anything but black, but Jenna Ortega opted for a brown pleated gown with ruffled tiers by Gucci. She layered several necklaces together, including the Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Lynn Necklace, the Tiffany T1 Diamond Necklace and the Elsa Peretti Snake Necklace.
MICHELLE YEOH
Michelle Yeoh took home her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a sparkling midnight blue gown by Armani Prive. She wore Moussaieff high jewellery diamonds to complement the look.
JULIA GARNER
Julia Garner won the best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama award at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role in the final season of Ozark and accepted the award in a stunning custom Gucci gown with lace, sequins, and tiered ruffles, Dionysus clutch, and platform heels. Her jewellery were from De Beers.
MARGOT ROBBIE
The Barbie actress was pretty in pink in a Chantilly lace couture gown by Chanel. It took 750 hours of work and around 30,000 elements of embroidery to make the dress.
AUSTIN BUTLER
Austin Butler was dapper in a classic black tuxedo by Gucci as he picked up the Best Actor award for his titular role in Elvis.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Just months after welcoming her second baby, Michelle Williams turned up the heat at the red carpet in a custom one-shoulder ivory Gucci gown with bead-trimmed, pleated ruffles and platform sandals. She was nominated for best actress in a drama for her role as Mitzi Fabelman in the film The Fabelmans.
ANA DE ARMAS
The Blonde actress hit the red carpet in a sparkling, silver-studded Louis Vuitton look, choosing to accessorise with just a simple diamond covered bracelet.
LETITIA WRIGHT
The Black Panther star wore a custom burnt orange dress by Prada along with jewellery from Bvlgari.
ANDREW GARFIELD
Andrew Garfield was dashing in a mustard hued suit by Zegna, with an Omega timepiece on his wrist.
SELENA GOMEZ
The superstar wore a velvet Valentino gown with statement sleeves, with diamonds from De Beers.
STEPHANIE HSU
The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress wore a Giambattista Valli haute couture dress, with shoes by Sophia Webster.