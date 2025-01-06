Golden Globes 2025: See what the stars wore on the red carpet
A glamorous parade of dazzling looks from the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.
One of the biggest nights in Hollywood is here. The 2025 Golden Globes kickstarts the award season at Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California and the stars are out in full force, putting on their shimmering best fashion forward on this night.
From Ariana Grande to Nicole Kidman, no expense is spared when it comes to dazzling on the red carpet.
Michelle Yeoh
Award winning actress Michelle Yeoh may not have been nominated for this year’s Golden Globes, but she certainly knows how to make heads turn on the red carpet with this custom Balenciaga gown.
Miley Cyrus
The Flowers singer earned a Best Original Song nomination for Beautiful That Way in this year’s Golden Globes, and she turned it up on the red carpet with this Celine by Hedi Slimane number.
Zendaya
Nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy award for her movie Challengers, Zendaya channelled old Hollywood glamour in this custom Louis Vuitton dress in burnt orange.
Ariana Grande
The Wicked star didn’t wear pink. Instead, she donned a yellow vintage Givenchy haute couture dress with a hand-beaded bodice, Swarovski choker and white opera gloves.
Nicole Kidman
The statuesque Nicole Kidman was up for Best Female Actor in a Film - Drama for erotic drama Babygirl. She wore a one-shoulder backless Balenciaga gown.
Timothee Chalamet
A moustache and skinny scarf? Only Timothee Chalamet can pull off this look on the red carpet. The actor’s performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown has earned him a nomination in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category.