Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

Golden Globes 2025: See what the stars wore on the red carpet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Obsessions

Golden Globes 2025: See what the stars wore on the red carpet

A glamorous parade of dazzling looks from the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

Golden Globes 2025: See what the stars wore on the red carpet

(Photos: AP; artwork: Jasper Loh/CNA)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Boon Tan
By Boon Tan
06 Jan 2025 01:19PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2025 01:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

One of the biggest nights in Hollywood is here. The 2025 Golden Globes kickstarts the award season at Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California and the stars are out in full force, putting on their shimmering best fashion forward on this night.

From Ariana Grande to Nicole Kidman, no expense is spared when it comes to dazzling on the red carpet.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh. (Photo: AP)

Award winning actress Michelle Yeoh may not have been nominated for this year’s Golden Globes, but she certainly knows how to make heads turn on the red carpet with this custom Balenciaga gown.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus. (Photo: Celine)

The Flowers singer earned a Best Original Song nomination for Beautiful That Way in this year’s Golden Globes, and she turned it up on the red carpet with this Celine by Hedi Slimane number.

Zendaya

Zendaya. (Photo: AP)

Nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy award for her movie Challengers, Zendaya channelled old Hollywood glamour in this custom Louis Vuitton dress in burnt orange.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande. (Photo: AP)

The Wicked star didn’t wear pink. Instead, she donned a yellow vintage Givenchy haute couture dress with a hand-beaded bodice, Swarovski choker and white opera gloves.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman. (Photo: AP)

The statuesque Nicole Kidman was up for Best Female Actor in a Film - Drama for erotic drama Babygirl. She wore a one-shoulder backless Balenciaga gown.

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet. (Photo: AP)

A moustache and skinny scarf? Only Timothee Chalamet can pull off this look on the red carpet. The actor’s performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown has earned him a nomination in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett. (Photo: AP)
Always stunning on the red carpet, Cate Blanchett upped the style quotient with this gold Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere. According to WWD, Blanchett first wore this dress at the premier of her movie Rumours at Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Slight modifications were made to the dress for the red carpet at the Golden Globes this year.
Australian actress, producer Cate Blanchett poses after the screening of the film Rumours at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2024. (Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)

Related:

Source: CNA/bt

Related Topics

Luxury Looks Fashion celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement