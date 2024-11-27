All the winners from Grand Prix d’Horologerie de Geneve, the Oscars of watchmaking

Displaying the back of a movement on the front of a dial isn’t as simple as flipping it over and casing it. Additional gears and tinkering are required to drive the hands in the “opposite” direction while maintaining the crown’s position on the right — which is why not a lot of watchmakers bother.

That’s why we’re thrilled to see Kari Voutilainen’s efforts rewarded this year for his KV20i Reversed. This time-only watch showcases an inverted movement, offering a stunning view of the oversized free-sprung balance wheel on the dial side. Hours and minutes are also displayed up front, while the small seconds are placed on the case back. As a streamlined successor to the discontinued 28Ti, it’s powered by the hand-wound KV20i movement, boasting hand-decorated German silver bridges and a beautifully finished main plate.

MEN’S COMPLICATION: DE BETHUNE DB KIND OF GRANDE COMPLICATION