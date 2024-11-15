This limited-edition Grand Seiko watch is inspired by the Japanese Fuji flower

To commemorate the second anniversary of its establishment in the Asia Pacific region, Japanese watchmaker Grand Seiko has launched a limited-edition model, the SBGJ285.

The watch features a dial in a purple shade, known as Fuji-iro, a traditional Japanese hue cherished since the ancient times as a symbol of nobility and elegance. The pattern on the dial mimics the sight of wisteria blooms – known as Fuji in Japanese – swaying in the breeze.

The exclusive release is a modern interpretation of the iconic 44GS design, known as the watch that established the Grand Seiko Style – a design language defined by sharp, flat surfaces and the interplay of light and shadow. It was first introduced in 1967.