This limited-edition Grand Seiko watch is inspired by the Japanese Fuji flower
The SBGJ285, available exclusively at Grand Seiko’s Marina Bay Sands boutique, features a mesmerising purple dial with a delicate pattern mimicking the sight of wisteria blooms swaying in the breeze.
To commemorate the second anniversary of its establishment in the Asia Pacific region, Japanese watchmaker Grand Seiko has launched a limited-edition model, the SBGJ285.
The watch features a dial in a purple shade, known as Fuji-iro, a traditional Japanese hue cherished since the ancient times as a symbol of nobility and elegance. The pattern on the dial mimics the sight of wisteria blooms – known as Fuji in Japanese – swaying in the breeze.
The exclusive release is a modern interpretation of the iconic 44GS design, known as the watch that established the Grand Seiko Style – a design language defined by sharp, flat surfaces and the interplay of light and shadow. It was first introduced in 1967.
The case and bracelet are crafted from Ever-Brilliant Steel, a high-grade stainless steel with a Pitting Resistance Equivalent Number (PREN) value 1.7 times higher than conventional steel. The sharp, clean lines and mirror-like surfaces are enhanced by a cutting-edge steel alloy.
Wearers can also swap the steel bracelet for a purple calf leather strap, which is included complimentary with the purchase of the watch.
The SBGJ285 is powered by the Hi-Beat 36000 GMT Calibre 9S86, renowned for its precision of +5 to -3 seconds per day, adapted to include a GMT function to allow the wearer to track time in two time zones simultaneously. The independently adjustable hour hand enables easy setting without interrupting the timekeeping function.
The SBGJ285 is limited to 180 pieces, available only in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam starting Dec 1, 2024. In Singapore, it is available exclusively at the Grand Seiko Marina Bay Sands boutique, priced at S$11,000.