This limited edition Grand Seiko watch has a silvery-blue dial inspired by Japan’s Mt Iwate

Grand Seiko is known for drawing inspiration from the natural world in many of its stunning watches. The Japanese watchmaker has now introduced the SLGH027, a limited-edition timepiece featuring a silvery-blue textured dial that takes inspiration from the ridges of Mt Iwate.

Located in northern Japan, Mt Iwate is one of the most active volcanoes in the country. The first Mt Iwate pattern dial appeared in 2006 and has since become deeply associated with Grand Seiko mechanical watchmaking.

The dial of the SLGH027 is meant to be reminiscent of the view of Mt Iwate from the sky, with the light-blue hue evoking the purity of the air and water that surrounds this landmark.