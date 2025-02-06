Logo
This limited edition Grand Seiko watch has a silvery-blue dial inspired by Japan’s Mt Iwate
The timepiece is limited to only 1,200 pieces, available worldwide from May 2025.

(Photo: Grand Seiko)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
06 Feb 2025 06:12AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2025 06:23AM)
Grand Seiko is known for drawing inspiration from the natural world in many of its stunning watches. The Japanese watchmaker has now introduced the SLGH027, a limited-edition timepiece featuring a silvery-blue textured dial that takes inspiration from the ridges of Mt Iwate.

Located in northern Japan, Mt Iwate is one of the most active volcanoes in the country. The first Mt Iwate pattern dial appeared in 2006 and has since become deeply associated with Grand Seiko mechanical watchmaking.

The dial of the SLGH027 is meant to be reminiscent of the view of Mt Iwate from the sky, with the light-blue hue evoking the purity of the air and water that surrounds this landmark.

The dial is inspired by the ridges of Japan's Mt Iwate. (Photo: Grand Seiko)

The watch is a new addition to the Evolution 9 Collection, and thus comes in the series’ signature case, paired with multi-faceted indices and hands.

The case and bracelet are made of Ever-Brilliant Steel, a stainless-steel alloy that features greater corrosion resistance than is typically seen in the watch industry today. This also enhances the hairline-finished parts of the watch, giving it a whiter shine that complements the light-blue dial.

The case and bracelet are made of Ever-Brilliant Steel. (Photo: Grand Seiko)

This high-beat watch is powered by the Caliber 9SA5, which offers a power reserve of 80 hours thanks to efficient Dual Impulse Escapement and twin barrels. The movement, inspired by the rippling waves of the Shizukuishi River near the studio where the watch is made, is visible through the sapphire caseback.

The movement is inspired by the rippling waves of the Shizukuishi River, visible from the sapphire caseback. (Photo: Grand Seiko)

The SLGH027 will be available as a limited edition of 1,200 pieces at Grand Seiko Boutiques and select retail partners worldwide beginning in May 2025. In Singapore, it is priced at S$14,000.

Source: CNA/st(bt)

