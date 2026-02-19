Letting time sing: 3 watches that prove the grande sonnerie is horology’s loudest flex

The modern world moves so quickly that anachronism is no longer odd, but welcome. It is why haute horlogerie continues to thrive: Here, time-telling is merely the pretext; a stage upon which complications perform. The chronograph captures elapsed seconds, the perpetual calendar stretches into futures we will never see, and the tourbillon wages war on gravity itself. Then there’s the minute repeater, which transforms time into sound – each chime an act of mechanical faith, attempted only by those with enough skill (and nerve) to build something that will announce its flaws out loud.

Yet for all its reverence, the repeater is not the summit. That distinction belongs to the grande sonnerie.

Historically, chiming complications existed to help tell the time in the dark, long before the advent of electric light (and Super-Luminova). The minute repeater does this on demand, chiming the hours, quarters and minutes at the press of a slide. Impressive as it is, the sequence is brief, typically lasting under a minute. A grande sonnerie, by contrast, chimes both the hours and quarters automatically – every quarter-hour, around the clock – amounting to 96 chiming sequences a day. The challenge is no longer sound alone, but stamina. Power management becomes critical, as does the labyrinth of gearing and safety mechanisms designed to prevent energy loss mid-chime, interference with timekeeping, or some other catastrophic mechanical conflict.

It’s precisely this complexity that keeps the grande sonnerie at the outer limits of watchmaking, and why most brands sensibly stop at the repeater. Chopard, however, has chosen not to.