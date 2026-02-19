Letting time sing: 3 watches that prove the grande sonnerie is horology’s loudest flex
Recent grande sonnerie releases from Chopard, Blancpain, and Breguet mark a rare convergence, making a statement about where haute horlogerie still dares to go.
The modern world moves so quickly that anachronism is no longer odd, but welcome. It is why haute horlogerie continues to thrive: Here, time-telling is merely the pretext; a stage upon which complications perform. The chronograph captures elapsed seconds, the perpetual calendar stretches into futures we will never see, and the tourbillon wages war on gravity itself. Then there’s the minute repeater, which transforms time into sound – each chime an act of mechanical faith, attempted only by those with enough skill (and nerve) to build something that will announce its flaws out loud.
Yet for all its reverence, the repeater is not the summit. That distinction belongs to the grande sonnerie.
Historically, chiming complications existed to help tell the time in the dark, long before the advent of electric light (and Super-Luminova). The minute repeater does this on demand, chiming the hours, quarters and minutes at the press of a slide. Impressive as it is, the sequence is brief, typically lasting under a minute. A grande sonnerie, by contrast, chimes both the hours and quarters automatically – every quarter-hour, around the clock – amounting to 96 chiming sequences a day. The challenge is no longer sound alone, but stamina. Power management becomes critical, as does the labyrinth of gearing and safety mechanisms designed to prevent energy loss mid-chime, interference with timekeeping, or some other catastrophic mechanical conflict.
It’s precisely this complexity that keeps the grande sonnerie at the outer limits of watchmaking, and why most brands sensibly stop at the repeater. Chopard, however, has chosen not to.
After 11,000 hours of research and development, the Chopard LUC Grand Strike arrives as the brand’s first grande sonnerie and its most complex watch to date. The movement incorporates 10 patented technologies: five carried over from previous chiming models like the Full Strike, and five newly developed systems dedicated to security, safety, and improved performance.
As with most grande sonneries, the watch also incorporates a petite sonnerie and a minute repeater. In petite sonnerie mode, only the quarters chime automatically, with the hours sounding on the hour. A dedicated selector lets the wearer choose between grande sonnerie, petite sonnerie, or complete silence, should the occasion – or one’s ears – require it.
If Chopard’s Full Strike models are any indication, the Grand Strike will ring loud and clear. The brand’s ingenious solution lies in its monobloc sapphire gongs. Cut from the same block of sapphire as the watch’s front crystal, they channel vibrations directly from gong to crystal to ear, while sapphire’s acoustic properties ensure the sound carries.
There is also a tourbillon with a hacking mechanism that allows it to be stopped when the crown is pulled out, an uncommon and impressive feature given the difficulty of stopping a rapidly spinning cage and balance instantaneously, and without harm.
The manually wound, 686-part LUC 08.03-L calibre underpins it all, visible from both the dial-less front and the sapphire crystal caseback. It rewards close inspection: COSC-certified for chronometric performance and Geneva Seal-approved for finishing, the Grand Strike is now the most comprehensively vetted grande sonnerie in modern watchmaking.
Where Chopard focuses on acoustic purity and aesthetic rigour, Blancpain’s Grande Double Sonnerie veers gleefully into technical overkill. This, too, is the brand’s first grande sonnerie and its most complicated watch – a feat that took eight years, 1,200 technical drawings, and 21 filed patents (13 of which have been integrated into the movement) to realise. The result is a watch with a grande and petite sonnerie, minute repeater (of course), flying tourbillon (why not), and an integrated retrograde perpetual calendar (might as well).
The real party trick is hinted at in its name. What, exactly, makes it a “Double Sonnerie”? It’s the ability to switch between two different quarter-hour melodies. The first is the traditional Westminster chime. Most chiming watches rely on just two gongs, announcing the quarters with a simple low- and high-toned “ding-dong”. By contrast, Westminster chimes require four gongs tuned to E, G, F, and B, playing successive phrases of the melody made famous by London’s Big Ben.
And there’s a second melody, composed by drummer Eric Singer of KISS fame, that uses the same four notes in a different configuration for an alternative melody. “When the Blancpain team shared with me the technical specifications of the watch, I didn’t understand a single word of what was in there,” Singer joked. “What really turned out to be a challenge was realising there were only four notes available. That might sound like a lot for a watch, but for a musician, it’s an immense limitation. Turning that constraint into music was the real puzzle, and also what made this collaboration so fascinating for me and [keyboardist] Derek [Sherinian].”
Whichever one you pick, it will still deliver the longest chiming sequence of any grande sonnerie in existence. On the hour, it sounds the hours followed by four full quarters, rather than the conventional three.
Loudness is addressed just as deliberately. Blancpain employs a patented gold membrane integrated into the bezel to enhance sound transmission from the rose-gold gongs – a metal the brand determined offered superior acoustic properties. Tempo, meanwhile, is governed by a patented, ultra-quiet magnetic regulator.
The manually wound movement boasts 1,053 components, with a 96-hour power reserve for timekeeping and 12 hours for the grande sonnerie. Housed in a 47mm by 14.5mm white or red gold case, the watch is such a major undertaking that only two watchmakers at Blancpain can assemble it, and no more than two pieces can be made each year.
If Blancpain pushes technical boundaries to the extreme, Breguet reminds us where the grande sonnerie story began.
It is appropriately poetic that Breguet ends its anniversary parade of novelties with a sonnerie: the Classique Grande Sonnerie Metiers d’Art Ref 1905 pocket watch. After all, its founder invented the gong spring – the forebear of every modern chiming gong. By replacing bulky external bells with a thin steel blade coiled around the movement, Breguet made chiming watches slimmer, louder, and finally wearable, first in pocket watches and later on the wrist.
That it is a grande sonnerie – with petite sonnerie, minute repeater, and tourbillon – is already a formidable achievement, but the Ref 1905 seems less interested in technical one-upmanship than in remembrance. Here, all of Breguet’s house codes are on display: abundant guilloche, vibrant enamel, blued steel hands, Breguet numerals, anniversary motifs including the Quai de l’Horloge, and a case in Breguet gold. The hand-engraved, enamelled cover presents a view of the Seine, its waters rendered in Bleu de France – a colour introduced under Louis XIV and still echoed across Place Vendome.
Even the case itself is a canvas. Its edges are engraved with the Quai de l’Horloge motif, achieved through a newly developed technique that allows guilloche on three-dimensional surfaces. The hinged caseback is likewise fully guilloche, opening to reveal the movement beneath.
That movement is the new Calibre 508GS, and every component that can be decorated has been, and by hand. The guilloche on the striking barrel bridge uses the Petit Trianon motif, an anniversary creation inspired by the ornamental patterns of the Palace of Versailles. It measures 56.5mm by 23.5mm and weighs a not-insignificant 400g.
It is, predictably, available only upon request. Each piece takes over six months to assemble, though clients are invited to have a hand in selecting certain finishing details.
As if the timepiece itself weren’t historic enough, the final flourish arrives in the form of its presentation box. Handcrafted and inlaid with marquetry, it is made from the last remaining wood of Marie-Antoinette’s favourite oak tree, which was planted in 1681, storm-damaged in 1999, and finally felled in 2005. The set also includes a resonance plate made from Vallee de Joux wood, designed to enhance the sound during listening.
The grande sonnerie is, by any modern measure, absurd. It is inefficient, excessive, wildly difficult to execute, not to mention laughably expensive. But that is exactly why it needs to endure. With noise-cancelling earphones and vibrating alerts sequestering us all in a kind of mindless fog of efficiency, something like a grand sonnerie forces us to slow down and pay attention.
“Listening to a sonnerie is like the tasting of a grand wine. It is not merely a question of volume, but the clarity, the resonance, the persistence, the richness,” said Marc A Hayek, president & CEO of Blancpain. “Savouring the sounding of a prestige sonnerie is an emotional experience.”
Through clarity, complexity, or cultural memory, Chopard, Blancpain, and Breguet each remind us that the highest form of watchmaking is not about telling the time, but about what happens when time is allowed to sing.