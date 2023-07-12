Expect big and rare gemstones in Gucci’s new Allegoria high jewellery collection

Gucci recently unveiled a new high jewellery collection called Gucci Allegoria. This collection, showcased in the beautiful city of Florence, Italy, transcends the realm of mere accessories. It is a symphony of exquisite gemstones and masterful craftsmanship, reflecting the beauty of the four seasons, from the awakening of spring to the crystalline silence of winter.

At Gucci, bigger is always better so expect colourful jumbo-sized gemstones (there’s a 226-carat vibrant cushion-cut green tourmaline) and bold designs with unexpected details.