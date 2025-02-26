Gucci marks creative transition with lush looks recalling eras past

Gone is the deep Gucci red. Here is the dark Gucci green.

The fashion house signaled its creative transition on the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday by sheathing the runway in a plush green carpet and pleated drapery. Red was the signature color of the now-ended Sabato De Sarno era, and the color switch put a definitive line under it.

TRANSITION TEAM

The design team had just 2 1/2 weeks to pull together a new collection after De Sarno's hasty departure after just two years. They've done it in less: The Alessandro Michele era launched in 2015 with just a five-day runway.

With Michele, there were signs of what was to come: pussy bows and eclectic looks that appeared plucked from a flea market. It’s hard to know what from the runway signals the brand’s new direction.

LUSH LOOKS RECALL THE PAST