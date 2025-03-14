Gucci names Demna new aristic director, as he moves from Kering sister brand Balenciaga

Gucci announced Thursday (Mar 13) that the Balenciaga artistic director Demna, who goes by one name, will take over the creative direction of the Italian luxury fashion house, starting in July.

Gucci and its French parent Kering said in a statement that Demna “has redefined modern luxury, earning global recognition and cementing his authority on the industry.’’

Demna has been at Kering-owned Balenciaga for a decade. He brings with him the title of artistic director.

“I am truly excited to join the Gucci family,’’ he said in a statement. ‘’It is an honor to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired.’’

Demna showed his latest and last Balenciaga collection four days ago in Paris, dialling down the theatrics for a more saleable vision.

The announcement ends speculation about Gucci's creative future after Sabato De Sarno’s sudden exit just 2 1/2 weeks before the presentation of the Fall-Winter 2025-26 collection during Milan Fashion Week last month.