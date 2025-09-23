Gucci offers sneak preview of new creative director Demna's debut collection

Gucci revealed the first styles by its new designer Demna on Monday (Sep 22), posting dozens of images on Instagram a day before Milan Fashion Week kicks off with a scheduled presentation by the Kering-owned label.

The eagerly awaited Gucci debut of the former Balenciaga designer is set against a backdrop of an industry undergoing a design reboot in an effort to revive sales in the luxury sector.

The images of Demna's "La Famiglia" collection posted on Instagram show women's and menswear looks ranging from sweeping gowns to sharp suits with long hems pooling slightly at the feet. There are also bulky shoulders, low-waist trousers and a range of handbags.