Gucci owner Kering is backing Chinese fashion brand Icicle. Can it become a global luxury name?

Buoyed by success in its domestic market, Chinese luxury brand Icicle is forging ahead with plans to expand internationally despite troubles in the sector and tough predictions for the year ahead.

The Shanghai-founded label, which specialises in minimalist ready-to-wear clothing in cashmere and silk, wants to open stores in London, Milan and the US, having received a minority investment from Gucci owner Kering in April. Last week, it also appointed former Gucci designer Sabato De Sarno as creative director.

“The help of Kering will make us accelerate the next phase of development,” Louise Xu, executive president of parent company ICCF, told the Financial Times (FT) in an interview. “We know that we will continue to do international expansion.”

Icicle, which was founded in 1997, already operates a small number of international outlets, with five across Paris and Ireland in addition to more than 240 in mainland China.